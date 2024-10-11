BioVaxys Announces Marketing Program

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BioVaxys Technology Corp. (CSE: BIOV) (FRA: 5LB) (OTCQB: BVAXF) ("BioVaxys" or the "Company") announces that it has entered into a marketing services agreement (the "Agreement") with Outside the Box Capital Inc. ("OTB") (address: 2202 Green Orchard Place, Oakville, ON L6H 4V4; email: jason@outsidethebox.capital; telephone: (289) 259-4455), for an anticipated period of six (6) months, commencing October 15, 2024, and ending April 15, 2025, whereby OTB will provide certain marketing and distribution services (the "Services") to the Company.

As consideration for the Services, the Company will pay OTB a cash fee in advance in the amount of $130,000. The Company will not issue any securities to OTB as compensation for the Services. Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, OTB will provide the Services in order to communicate information about the Company, including, but not limited to:

Providing initial planning and strategy call with ongoing checkpoints to cover feedback, advice, and other strategic matters of the campaign;

Assisting in social media and other community-driving mediums, with the goal of creating more Company awareness and investor engagement;

Distributing Company-approved messaging, press releases, and other approved Company materials across social channels that include Reddit, Discord, Telegram, X (formerly Twitter), and StockTwits;

Spreading Company insights and announcements to new communities with the aim of generating interest;

Featuring the Company in different influencer-based videos, driving more engagement to the Company's story; and

Providing occasional Q&A or highlighting video regarding Company news to be posted on the Company's YouTube channel or other Company mediums.

As at the date hereof and to the Company's knowledge, OTB, including the directors and officers thereof, directly and indirectly, holds 3,000,000 common shares of the Company. OTB has an arm's length relationship with the Company.

About BioVaxys Technology Corp.

BioVaxys Technology Corp. (www.biovaxys.com), a Company registered in British Columbia, Canada, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical Company dedicated to improving patient lives with novel immunotherapies based on the DPX™ immune-educating technology platform and it's HapTenix© 'neoantigen' tumor cell construct platform, for treating cancers, infectious disease, antigen desensitization, and other immunological fields. DPX™ is a patented antigen delivery platform that can incorporate a range of bioactive molecules to produce targeted, long-lasting immune responses enabled by various formulated components. The DPX platform facilitates antigen delivery to regional lymph nodes and has been demonstrated to induce robust and durable T cell and B cell responses in pre-clinical and clinical studies for both cancer and infectious disease. BioVaxys' common shares are listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the stock symbol "BIOV", on the Frankfurt Bourse (FRA: 5LB), and quoted in the US on the OTC Markets. For more information, visit www.biovaxys.com and connect with us on X and LinkedIn.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Signed "James Passin"

James Passin, Chief Executive Officer

Phone: +1 740 358 0555

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward Looking Information

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This press release includes certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation including the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, without limitation, statements relating to the Agreement, including interest generated in the Company that may be generated by the Services and potential results thereof, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible", and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions, or results "will", "may", "could", or "should" occur or be achieved. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions and projections on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates, primarily the assumption that BioVaxys will be successful in developing and testing vaccines, that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies including, primarily but without limitation, the risk that BioVaxys' vaccines will not prove to be effective and/ or will not receive the required regulatory approvals. With regards to BioVaxys' business, there are a number of risks that could affect the development of its biotechnology products, including, without limitation, the need for additional capital to fund clinical trials, its lack of operating history, uncertainty about whether its products will complete the long, complex and expensive clinical trial and regulatory approval process for approval of new drugs necessary for marketing approval, uncertainty about whether its autologous cell vaccine immunotherapy can be developed to produce safe and effective products and, if so, whether its vaccine products will be commercially accepted and profitable, the expenses, delays and uncertainties and complications typically encountered by development stage biopharmaceutical businesses, financial and development obligations under license arrangements in order to protect its rights to its products and technologies, obtaining and protecting new intellectual property rights and avoiding infringement to third parties and their dependence on manufacturing by third parties.

The Company does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.

