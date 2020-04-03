BIOTECON Diagnostics Enters Into Exclusive Distribution Agreement to Supply Coronavirus Detection Tests to Most Markets Worldwide

Early and prompt detection of SARS-CoV-2 greatly aids national-wide quarantine and treatment programs. It helps prevent further epidemiological spreading of the disease and Singapore is testimony to the fact that this works. Laboratories worldwide currently require hundreds of thousands of tests on a daily basis to help stem the spread of the COVID-19 disease. The Acu-Corona™ 2.0/3.0 Kits** are real-time PCR assays for the detection of SARS-CoV-2 extracted from patient samples. Patients whether suspected to be infected with the virus or not may provide oral or nasal swabs, which are then used as samples for viral RNA extraction and subsequent real-time PCR.

"Our collaboration has vastly accelerated the availability of this rapid, high-throughput assay that is easy-to-use, reliable, cost-effective and allows up to 94 patient samples per 1.5 hours. As a key player in the field of real-time PCR diagnostics, we have responded to the global pandemic by launching our Magnetic Preparation Kit VI for viral RNA extraction and purification. Our kit works hand-in-hand with this real-time PCR assay to accurately detect the SARS-CoV-2 virus and therefore support mass diagnostic efforts," said Alois Schneiderbauer, the Chief Business Officer of BIOTECON Diagnostics.

"We are very pleased to be actively supporting laboratories worldwide by providing first-in-class extraction and detection solutions. Detection that is carried out by real-time PCR is the method we have adopted for over 20 years. In combination with automation solutions, it not only enables high volume processing but also provides rapid decision-making reliability," Alois Schneiderbauer concluded.

Key features:

Real-time multiplex real-time PCR

Time to result: less than 1.5 hours

Specific detection of coronavirus SARS-CoV-2

Differentiation between SARS-CoV-2 and other typical respiratory infections also possible if required

Assays can run on many commonly used real-time PCR instruments: LightCycler ® 480 II, Applied Biosystems ® 7500 Fast and CFX96™

480 II, Applied Biosystems 7500 Fast and CFX96™ Internal controls included

*Worldwide exclusive distribution rights excluding Singapore, Malaysia, and Indonesia.

**Approved "for research use only," CE-IVD pending. Approval from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) pending.

For more information, visit www.bc-diagnostics.com or contact us at bcd@bc-diagnostics.com or by phone +49-(0)331-2300-200.

