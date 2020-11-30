Biostimulants Market Worth $ 4.78 Billion, Globally, by 2026 at 10.2% CAGR: Verified Market Research

Browse in-depth TOC on "Biostimulants Market"

Global Biostimulants Market Overview

The market is primarily driven by the strong market demand for high-value crops across the globe and the increasing need to support crop growth due to abiotic stress, arising from changing climatic conditions. Moreover, technological advancements by the key players in most of the regions have led to high demand for biostimulant products. Rising focus on enhancing productivity, coupled with rapid soil degradation, is likely to drive the market over the forecast period.

The increasing awareness of benefits associated with biostimulants and their broad application on different types of crops have widened the scope of growth in the biostimulant market. Biostimulants help in developing microflora, which, in turn, improves nutrient uptake by plants, and they rise antioxidant activity and reduce plant stress against the environment and various diseases. The global biostimulants industry is anticipated to expand at a substantial growth during the forecast period, owing to the rising demand for eco-friendly agro-products across the world. Factors such as increasing ecological concerns led by excessive usage of synthetic pesticides, rising demand for higher-value crops, reduction in the availability of arable land are estimated to promote the growth of the global biostimulant industry during the forecast period. The major players in the market are BASF, Biolchim, Isagro, ArystaLifescience, Valagro, Koppert, Italpolina, Ilsa, Syngenta, and Adama Agricultural Solution

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Biostimulants Market on the basis of Active Ingredient, Application Method, Crop Type, Form, and Geography.

Biostimulants Market by Active Ingredient

Humic Substances



Microbial Amendments



Seaweed Extracts



Amino Acids and Vitamins



Trace Minerals

Biostimulants Market by Application Method

Seed Treatment



Soil Treatment



Foliar Treatment

Biostimulants Market by Crop Type

Turfs and Ornamentals



Fruits and Vegetables



Row Crops

Biostimulants Market by Form

Liquid



Dry

Biostimulants Market by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

Precision Viticulture Market by Product (Software, Hardware, Services), by Technology (Guidance Systems, Remote Sensing, Variable Rate Technology), by Application (Yield Monitoring, Field Mapping, Crop Scouting, Irrigation management), Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027

Organic Spice Market by Product (Chilli, Ginger, Turmeric, Garlic), by Application (Culinary, Meat & Poultry Products, Sauces & Dips, Snacks & Convenience Food), Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027

Paprika Oleoresin Market by Type (Paprika, Black Pepper, Capsicum, Turmeric, Ginger, Garlic, Onion), by Application (Food & Beverages, Flavors, Pharmaceuticals), Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027

Complex Fertilizers Market by Type (Incomplete, Complete), by Crop Type (Cereals, Oilseeds, Fruits & Vegetables), by Form (Solid, Liquid), Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027

