Biosimilar Contract Manufacturing Market to Grow More than 100% in the Next 6 Years, The Market will Reach USD 5.5 Billion by 2027 - Arizton

CHICAGO, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the biosimilar contract manufacturing market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.19% from 2021 to 2027. With its largest share in 2021, Europe will continue dominating the global biosimilar contract manufacturing market. The robust pipeline of biosimilars, combined with favorable regulations, has contributed to an increase in the number of approvals and launches of novel biosimilars. As a result, the scenario for outsourcing biosimilar manufacturing has grown in several countries.
Initially, major pharma companies continued to be significant contributors to the growth of the biopharma contract manufacturing market; contributions from biotechnology and life sciences companies have also increased in recent years, particularly as demand for biologics, including biosimilars, is at an all-time high globally. With the market entry of many biotech companies, there will be greater demand for contract manufacturing services in biologics, including the biosimilars market. Outsourcing the manufacturing function will enable biotech firms to introduce their products in the market without investing in building or upgrading their manufacturing units. As the costs of biosimilars must be kept significantly low, it makes sense for drug developers to outsource manufacturing activities to keep costs low. As a result, CMOs are witnessing healthy growth in their business from the biosimilar contract manufacturing market.
Biosimilar Contract Manufacturing Market Report Scope
|
Report Attributes
|
Details
|
Market Size (2027)
|
USD 5.56 Billion
|
Market Size (2021)
|
USD 2.26 Billion
|
CAGR (2021-2027)
|
16.19 %
|
Base Year
|
2021
|
Forecast Year
|
2022-2027
|
Market Segmentation
|
Source, Scale of Operation, Product, Indication, and Geography
|
Geographic Analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa
|
Key Leading Countries
|
China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, the US, Canada, Germany, Spain,
|
Key Leading Players
|
Lonza, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Catalent, FUJIFILM, Thermo
|
Market Dynamics
|
|
Page Number
|
306
|
Customization Request
|
If our report does not include the information you are searching for, you
The demand for contract manufacturing services is gaining momentum owing to the increase in investments by big pharma companies for the R&D of various biologics and biosimilars. Moreover, the significant advantage of the reduction in overall investment for developing and manufacturing drugs with contract manufacturing is expected to increase the adoption of contract manufacturing services by pharma/biotech companies in the coming years. Leading CMOs are expanding their existing manufacturing capacities to maintain their strong position in the biosimilar contract manufacturing market. For instance, in April 2018, Catalent Pharma Solutions completed a USD 5.5 million expansion program at its 200,000+ square foot Philadelphia, Pennsylvania manufacturing site to provide additional clinical packaging and storage capacity.
Patent Expirations of Branded Biologic Drugs
Biologics has been a rapidly evolving area within the biotechnology sector. Introducing biosimilars where the patents and exclusivity periods of the original biologicals have expired is one way to combat the restrictions on the use of biologicals and the resulting pressure on healthcare budgets. By 2018, biologicals worth more than $68 billion in annual sales lost patent protection. A 20% discount could save $14 billion, while a 30% or 40% discount could save $20 billion or $27 billion, respectively. By 2025 several biologic patents will expire in many countries, which could translate into an opportunity to develop new biosimilars. Europe will be the region with more opportunities.
Additionally, the production of biosimilars is largely being outsourced; this trend of outsourcing is likely to continue in the upcoming years and is largely encouraged by the patent expiration of biologic medications. As a result, there will be an increase in demand for biosimilars made under contract in the near future.
Key Vendors
- Lonza
- Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH
- Catalent
- FUJIFILM
- Thermo Fischer Scientific
- AbbVie
- Abzena
- AGC Biologic
- Alcami
- Almac Group
- Avid Bioservices
- Biocon
- Element Materials Technology
- Eurofins Scientific
- Fresenius Kabi
- Goodwin Biotechnology
- Kemwell
- mAbxience
- Merck KGaA
- Midas Pharma
- Novartis AG
- Pfizer
- Rentschler Biopharma
- Samsung Biologics
- WuXi Biologics
Market Segmentation
Source:
- Mammalian
- Non-mammalian
Scale of Operation:
- Commercial
- Research
Product:
- Finished Dosage Form (FDF)
- Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs)
Indication:
- Oncology
- Blood Disorders
- Inflammatory & Autoimmune Disorders
- Others
Geography
- APAC
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- North America
- The US
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- Spain
- France
- Italy
- The UK
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- South Arabia
- The UAE
- Turkey
Check Out Some of the Top-Selling Related Reports:
Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market - The global medical device contract manufacturing market size to cross USD 132 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of over 10% during the period 2020-2026. The global market is experiencing impressive growth due to a wide range of services offered by contract manufacturers. The increasing demand for cost reduction and decreased time to market products are the major factors driving OEMs to focus and develop partnerships with trusted CMOs for developing, manufacturing, and marketing medical devices. Moreover, the growing geriatric population, the increasing prevalence of minimally invasive surgeries, increased healthcare expenditures, and innovations in the medical technology industry are fueling the need for medical device contract manufacturing. The increasing pressure on OEMs to develop high-quality healthcare equipment, reduce price points, and faster time to market are likely to propel the contract manufacturing market across the globe.
Vaccine Contract Manufacturing Market - The global vaccine contract manufacturing market will reach USD 4 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 13% from 2020-2026. North America contributed the highest revenue, with a market share of 35.40% in the global vaccine contract manufacturing market share in 2020. North America has the most widespread contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs), with nearly 40 CMOs present at several US locations. The US accounted for over 90% of the North American vaccine contract manufacturing market share. The market observes the highest growth in this region due to the presence of major biopharmaceutical companies for clinical studies, increasing populations, the spread of bacterial and viral infections, growing hospitalization, and the growing demand for vaccinations.
Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market - The global active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) market size is expected to reach USD 266.80 billion by 2026, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.22%. Digitalization, big data, and artificial intelligence are accelerating the transformation of the pharmaceutical industry. The growing trend toward new high-tech therapeutics, with the emergence of novel and innovative delivery systems and the evolution of personalized medicines, will further emphasize the growing demand for advanced Aher. Innovative and Biotech APIs are fueling the demand for APIs across the globe.
Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market – The global biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.37% from 2022 to 2027. Samsung Biologics is one of the active biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing companies that invested a considerable amount in enhancing their manufacturing capacity by volume. The company is investing around USD 2 billion in its super plant in Incheon, South Korea, with a 256,000 liters capacity. Vendors in the biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing market are actively involved in strategic acquisitions and agreements to develop their proprietary technologies and increase their brand image. Catalent made one such acquisition and expanded its early development capabilities by acquiring Pharmatek Laboratories.
Table of Content
1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
2 RESEARCH OBJECTIVES
3 RESEARCH PROCESS
4 SCOPE & COVERAGE
4.1 MARKET DEFINITION
4.1.1 INCLUSIONS
4.1.2 EXCLUSIONS
4.1.3 MARKET ESTIMATION CAVEATS
4.2 BASE YEAR
4.3 SCOPE OF THE STUDY
4.3.1 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY SOURCE
4.3.2 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY SCALE OF OPERATION
4.3.3 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
4.3.4 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY INDICATION
4.3.5 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY GEOGRAPHY
5 REPORT ASSUMPTIONS & CAVEATS
5.1 KEY CAVEATS
5.2 CURRENCY CONVERSION
5.3 MARKET DERIVATION
6 MARKET AT A GLANCE
7 INTRODUCTION
7.1 OVERVIEW
8 PREMIUM INSIGHTS
8.1 MARKET SYNOPSIS
8.1.1 MARKET SEGMENTATION
9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES & TRENDS
9.1 RISE IN PRODUCT LAUNCHES & APPROVALS OF BIOSIMILARS
9.2 FAVORABLE POLICIES ENCOURAGING USE OF BIOSIMILARS
9.3 PATENT EXPIRATIONS OF BLOCKBUSTER BRANDED BIOLOGIC DRUGS
9.4 RISING POTENTIAL OF BIOSIMILARS IN EMERGING MARKETS
10 MARKET GROWTH ENABLERS
10.1 FAVORABLE PATIENT DEMOGRAPHICS WITH RISE IN DISEASE BURDEN
10.2 ROBUST PIPELINE OF BIOSIMILARS BOOSTING CONTRACT MANUFACTURING
10.3 RISING INVESTMENTS FOR DEVELOPING BIOSIMILARS
10.4 HIGH COST OF BIOLOGICS & SURGE IN DEMAND FOR BIOSIMILARS
11 MARKET RESTRAINTS
11.1 QUALITY CONTROL AND SUPPLY CHAIN ISSUES WITH CONTRACT MANUFACTURING
11.2 COMPLEXITIES & LIMITATIONS INVOLVED IN MANUFACTURING BIOSIMILARS
11.3 HIGH COST OF ESTABLISHING BIOMANUFACTURING FACILITIES
12 MARKET LANDSCAPE
12.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
12.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
12.2.1 INSIGHTS BY SOURCE
12.2.2 INSIGHTS BY SCALE OF OPERATION
12.2.3 INSIGHTS BY PRODUCT
12.2.4 INSIGHTS BY INDICATION
12.2.5 INSIGHTS BY GEOGRAPHY
12.3 FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
12.3.1 THREAT OF NEW ENTRANTS
12.3.2 BARGAINING POWER OF SUPPLIERS
12.3.3 BARGAINING POWER OF BUYERS
12.3.4 THREAT OF SUBSTITUTES
12.3.5 COMPETITIVE RIVALRY
13 SOURCE
13.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
13.2 MARKET OVERVIEW
13.3 MAMMALIAN
13.3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
13.3.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
13.3.3 MAMMALIAN: MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
13.4 NON-MAMMALIAN
13.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
13.4.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
13.4.3 NON-MAMMALIAN: MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
14 SCALE OF OPERATION
14.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
14.2 MARKET OVERVIEW
14.3 COMMERCIAL
14.3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
14.3.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
14.3.3 COMMERCIAL: MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
14.4 RESEARCH
14.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
14.4.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
14.4.3 RESEARCH: MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
15 PRODUCT
15.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
15.2 MARKET OVERVIEW
15.3 FINISHED DOSAGE FORM
15.3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
15.3.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
15.3.3 FINISHED DOSAGE FORM: MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
15.4 ACTIVE PHARMACEUTICAL INGREDIENT
15.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
15.4.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
15.4.3 ACTIVE PHARMACEUTICAL INGREDIENT: MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
16 INDICATION
16.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
16.2 MARKET OVERVIEW
16.3 ONCOLOGY
16.3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
16.3.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
16.3.3 ONCOLOGY: MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
16.4 BLOOD DISORDERS
16.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
16.4.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
16.4.3 BLOOD DISORDERS: MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
16.5 INFLAMMATORY & AUTOIMMUNE DISORDERS
16.5.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
16.5.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
16.5.3 INFLAMMATORY & AUTOIMMUNE DISORDERS: MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
16.6 OTHERS
16.6.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
16.6.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
16.6.3 OTHERS: MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
17 GEOGRAPHY
17.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
17.2 GEOGRAPHIC OVERVIEW
18 EUROPE
18.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
18.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
18.2.1 EUROPE: SOURCE
18.2.2 EUROPE: SCALE OF OPERATION
18.2.3 EUROPE: PRODUCT
18.2.4 EUROPE: INDICATION
18.3 KEY COUNTRIES
18.3.1 GERMANY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
18.3.2 FRANCE: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
18.3.3 UK: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
18.3.4 ITALY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
18.3.5 SPAIN: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
19 NORTH AMERICA
19.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
19.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
19.2.1 NORTH AMERICA: SOURCE
19.2.2 NORTH AMERICA: SCALE OF OPERATION
19.2.3 NORTH AMERICA: PRODUCT
19.2.4 NORTH AMERICA: INDICATION
19.3 KEY COUNTRIES
19.3.1 US: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
19.3.2 CANADA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20 APAC
20.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
20.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20.2.1 APAC: SOURCE
20.2.2 APAC: SCALE OF OPERATION
20.2.3 APAC: PRODUCT
20.2.4 APAC: INDICATION
20.3 KEY COUNTRIES
20.3.1 CHINA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20.3.2 SOUTH KOREA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20.3.3 INDIA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20.3.4 JAPAN: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20.3.5 AUSTRALIA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
21 LATIN AMERICA
21.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
21.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
21.2.1 LATIN AMERICA: SOURCE
21.2.2 LATIN AMERICA: SCALE OF OPERATION
21.2.3 LATIN AMERICA: PRODUCT
21.2.4 LATIN AMERICA: INDICATION
21.3 KEY COUNTRIES
21.3.1 BRAZIL: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
21.3.2 MEXICO: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
21.3.3 ARGENTINA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
22 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA
22.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
22.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
22.2.1 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA: SOURCE
22.2.2 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA: SCALE OF OPERATION
22.2.3 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA: PRODUCT
22.2.4 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA: INDICATION
22.3 KEY COUNTRIES
22.3.1 TURKEY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
22.3.2 SAUDI ARABIA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
22.3.3 UAE: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
22.3.4 SOUTH AFRICA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
23 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
23.1 COMPETITION OVERVIEW
23.2 MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS
23.2.1 LONZA IN BIOSIMILAR CONTRACT MANUFACTURING MARKET
23.2.2 BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM INTERNATIONAL GMBH IN BIOSIMILAR CONTRACT MANUFACTURING MARKET
23.2.3 CATALENT IN BIOSIMILAR CONTRACT MANUFACTURING MARKET
23.2.4 FUJIFILM DIOSYNTH BIOTECHNOLOGIES IN BIOSIMILAR CONTRACT MANUFACTURING MARKET
23.2.5 THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC IN BIOSIMILAR CONTRACT MANUFACTURING MARKET
24 KEY COMPANY PROFILES
24.1 LONZA
24.1.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW
24.1.2 LONZA IN BIOSIMILAR CONTRACT MANUFACTURING MARKET
24.1.3 PRODUCT OFFERINGS
24.1.4 KEY STRATEGIES
24.1.5 KEY STRENGTHS
24.1.6 KEY OPPORTUNITIES
24.2 BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM INTERNATIONAL GMBH
24.3 CATALENT
24.4 FUJIFILM
24.5 THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC
25 OTHER PROMINENT VENDORS
25.1 ABBVIE
25.1.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW
25.1.2 SERVICE OFFERINGS
25.2 ABZENA
25.3 AGC BIOLOGICS
25.4 ALCAMI
25.5 ALMAC GROUP
25.6 AVID BIOSERVICES
25.7 BIOCON
25.8 ELEMENT MATERIALS TECHNOLOGY
25.9 EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
25.10 FRESENIUS KABI
25.11 GOODWIN BIOTECHNOLOGY
25.12 KEMWELL
25.13 MABXIENCE
25.14 MERCK KGAA
25.15 MIDAS PHARMA
25.16 NOVARTIS AG
25.17 PFIZER
25.18 RENTSCHLER BIOPHARMA
25.19 SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS
25.20 WUXI BIOLOGICS
26 REPORT SUMMARY
26.1 KEY TAKEAWAYS
26.2 STRATEGIC RECOMMENDATIONS
27 QUANTITATIVE SUMMARY
27.1 MARKET BY SOURCE
27.1.1 EUROPE BY SOURCE SEGMENTATION
27.1.2 NORTH AMERICA BY SOURCE SEGMENTATION
27.1.3 APAC BY SOURCE SEGMENTATION
27.1.4 LATIN AMERICA BY SOURCE SEGMENTATION
27.1.5 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA BY SOURCE SEGMENTATION
27.2 MARKET BY SCALE OF OPERATION
27.2.1 EUROPE BY SCALE OF OPERATION SEGMENTATION
27.2.2 NORTH AMERICA BY SCALE OF OPERATION
27.2.3 APAC BY SCALE OF OPERATION SEGMENTATION
27.2.4 LATIN AMERICA BY SCALE OF OPERATION
27.2.5 MIDDLE EAST AFRICA BY SCALE OF OPERATION SEGMENTATION
27.3 MARKET BY PRODUCT
27.3.1 EUROPE BY PRODUCT SEGMENTATION
27.3.2 NORTH AMERICA BY PRODUCT SEGMENTATION
27.3.3 APAC BY PRODUCT SEGMENTATION
27.3.4 LATIN AMERICA BY PRODUCT SEGMENTATION
27.3.5 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA BY PRODUCT SEGMENTATION
27.4 MARKET BY INDICATION
27.4.1 EUROPE BY INDICATION SEGMENTATION
27.4.2 NORTH AMERICA BY INDICATION SEGMENTATION
27.4.3 APAC BY INDICATION SEGMENTATION
27.4.4 LATIN AMERICA BY INDICATION SEGMENTATION
27.4.5 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA BY INDICATION SEGMENTATION
27.5 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
27.5.1 MAMMALIAN SEGMENT BY GEOGRAPHY
27.5.2 NON-MAMMALIAN SEGMENT BY GEOGRAPHY
27.5.3 COMMERCIAL SEGMENT BY GEOGRAPHY
27.5.4 RESEARCH SEGMENT BY GEOGRAPHY
27.5.5 FINISHED DOSAGE FORM SEGMENT BY GEOGRAPHY
27.5.6 ACTIVE PHARMACEUTICAL INGREDIENTS BY GEOGRAPHY
27.5.7 ONCOLOGY SEGMENT BY GEOGRAPHY
27.5.8 BLOOD DISORDERS SEGMENT BY GEOGRAPHY
27.5.9 INFLAMMATION & AUTOIMMUNE DISORDERS SEGMENT BY GEOGRAPHY
27.5.10 OTHERS BY GEOGRAPHY
28 APPENDIX
28.1 ABBREVIATIONS
About Us:
Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovative and quality-driven firm that offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients worldwide. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.
We offer comprehensive market research reports on consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals, materials, I.T. and media, logistics, and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.
Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.
