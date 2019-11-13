Bioservo has Finished a Successful Long Term Trial With Toyota Motor North America

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bioservo has finished a successful long term trial with Ironhand® at Toyota Motor North America plants in Kentucky and West Virginia.

Since April, Bioservo and Toyota has conducted a joint pilot project at the Kentucky and West Virginia plants to evaluate the benefits of Ironhand within various work situations at the assembly line. In total, fourteen workers have participated in the trial and the objective results and subjective feedback is positive.

The result from the trial shows an evident reduction of risk for strain injuries according to HAL/TLV, a scientific risk assessment method, that has been applied as an objective measurement method in the Ironhand system. Ironhand has the capability to collect usage data such as number of grasps, grasp frequency, grasp cycle and forces. The data is used in combination with the HAL/TLV method to provide a calculation of the worker's risk of developing strain injuries as well as the potential risk reduction which the use of the glove can contribute.

Toyota has chosen to move forward with complementary tests aiming to evaluate a broader implementation of Ironhand within the company.

"The safety and well-being of our team members is a high priority at Toyota," said Marisol Barrero, safety innovation manager at Toyota. "Automotive manufacturing is challenged with repetitive work over many hours that involves high force exposures increasing the risk of hand injuries, and our trial with Bioservo has protected and benefited our team members. We look forward to conducting additional trials with this unique solution."

Petter Bäckgren, CEO, Bioservo commented: "Working with a company like Toyota has been a great way for us to gain a deeper understanding of the needs of the automotive industry which is one of our focus segments. We are very happy that both the subjective and objective result from the trial has been positive and it proves yet again that Ironhand has a great potential to reduce the risk for and prevent strain injuries."

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in the U.S. and North America for more than 60 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands. During that time, Toyota has created a tremendous value chain as our teams have contributed to world-class design, engineering, and assembly of more than 38 million cars and trucks in North America, where we have 14 manufacturing plants, 15 including our joint venture in Alabama (10 in the U.S.), and directly employ more than 47,000 people (over 36,000 in the U.S.). Our 1,800 North American dealerships (nearly 1,500 in the U.S.) sold 2.8 million cars and trucks (2.4 million in the U.S.) in 2018.Through the Start Your Impossible campaign, Toyota highlights the way it partners with community, civic, academic and governmental organizations to address our society's most pressing mobility challenges. We believe that when people are free to move, anything is possible. For more information about Toyota, visit www.toyotanewsroom.com

About Bioservo Technologies

Bioservo Technologies AB (publ) is a technology and development company that combines medical science with modern robotics. The company holds a leading global position within soft exoskeleton technology - wearable non-invasive devices - for people in need of extra power to optimize the body's endurance and performance, or for people with reduced muscle strength.

Bioservo Technologies was founded in 2006 in collaboration between researchers at the Royal Institute of Technology and a doctor at Karolinska Hospital. Bioservo Technologies is a Swedish public limited company with headquarters in Stockholm.

FNCA Sweden AB, +46(0)8 528 00399, info@fnca.se is the Company's Certified Adviser on Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

For more information, please visit www.bioservo.com

