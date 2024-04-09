Bios Health Group Unveils Bios Innovation Circle™

Groundbreaking venture studio and strategic hub empowers members with comprehensive arsenal of benefits to dominate the life sciences arena

ATLANTA, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bios Health Group, a leading strategic and investment partner for life science companies and investors, has today formally launched the Bios Innovation Circle™ – a groundbreaking venture studio and strategic hub, designed to propel biotechnology and life science companies towards growing success.

The Bios Innovation Circle™ is a dynamic venture studio and strategic hub designed to catalyze the growth of startups and growing biotech and life science companies in a cost-effective and equity-sparing manner. By leveraging this powerful network, the Bios Innovation Circle™ offers tailored solutions including an extensive network of investors and partners eager to support promising ventures from concept to commercialization.

The Bios Innovation Circle™ is aimed at empowering the success of Biotech and Life Science Companies, Investors, Pharmaceutical Companies, Clinical Research Organizations and other Innovative Solution Providers to accelerate development and bring life-saving treatments to the market faster.

The Bios Innovation Circle™ supports biotech and life science companies through access to funding to support growth. Its extensive network of investors offers funding from $1M-100M across therapy areas and stages, plus access to a comprehensive suite of tailored solutions such as Asset Optimization, Due Diligence Validation, CMC, Regulatory, Clinical Studies, Trial Feasibility, Market analysis and others.

Benefitting from mentorship of industry veterans, biotech and life science member companies can attract funding, forge strategic alliances and maximize reach, whilst mitigating risk and better navigating complex challenges through invaluable strategic direction.

Investors gain access to a curated network of high-growth potential startups and emerging companies, maximizing investment returns, and identifying promising ventures.

Pharmaceutical companies stay ahead of the curve by identifying promising licensing and development opportunities to boost their pipeline and fuel their future growth.

Clinical Research Organizations and innovative solution providers can expand their business development by engaging early and connecting with a dynamic ecosystem of innovative companies.

Speaking on the launch, Zizi Imatorbhebhe, CEO and Managing Partner of Bios Health Group, explains: "The Bios Innovation Circle™ is shattering traditional models and disrupting the status quo. We're building a collaborative powerhouse where visionary ideas converge with strategic expertise, fostering a holistic environment that accelerates progress and unlocks the true potential of life-changing therapies, bringing value to the stakeholders. A real revolution in life science development."

For more information on becoming a company member or partner in the Bios Innovation Circle™, contact: innovatebio@bioshealthgroup.com

About Bios Health Group

Bios Health Group is a comprehensive strategic partner for the life sciences industry. We offer a unique combination of expertise, resources, and connections to empower companies at all stages of development to achieve breakthrough success. Through our innovative solutions and unparalleled network, we are dedicated to helping them address their pain points, accelerate the development of life-saving therapies and foster a thriving life sciences ecosystem.