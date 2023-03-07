Biopsy Devices Market Predicted to Achieve Striking Growth of USD 3.96 Billion with Healthy CAGR of 7.3% by 2029, Size, Share, Trends, Demand and Competitive Analysis

BOSTON, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Data Bridge Market Research has recently published a Report, titled, "Biopsy Devices Market" The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. In this competitive market place, businesses are always in effort to seek better solutions in terms of product trends, future products, marketing strategy, future events, actions or behaviours. The first class Biopsy Devices market research report provides strategically analyzed market research analysis and observant business insights into the most relevant markets of the clients. SWOT analysis is performed while generating this market report along with many other standard steps of researching, analysing and collecting data. When Biopsy Devices report goes along with right tools and technology, it also helps tackle the uncertain challenges for the business.

Biopsy Devices Market was valued at USD 3.67 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 3.96 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. The "Breast biopsy" accounts for the largest application segment in the biopsy devices market within the forecasted period owing to the surging prevalence of breast cancer and growth in awareness about the disease. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.

Biopsy is a medical procedure that evaluates and removes cancerous tissue from the body. When a patient is suspected of having cancer, the test is utilized to obtain tissue samples for illness diagnosis. Cancer diagnosis includes skin biopsy, vacuum biopsy, incision and excision biopsy, needle biopsy, fine needle aspiration, and shave biopsy.

Over, the years, the burden of various types of cancer has significantly increased. Cancer accounted for nearly 10 million deaths across the globe, in 2020. Surging cases of various types of cancers globally is further resulting in increased demand for effective treatment and rising awareness regarding the availability of diagnostic and screening procedures. Owing to the extensive applications of biopsy devices, the demand for these devices will substantially growth over the forecasted period.

Recent Developments

In June 2021 , Biocept, Inc., a leading provider of molecular diagnostic assays, products, and services, announced a partnership with Quest Diagnostics (NYSE: DGX) to offer laboratory testing services for its Target SelectorTM NGS-based liquid biopsy targeted lung cancer panel to Quest patients. Quest Diagnostics is the world's largest provider of diagnostic information services, which includes sophisticated diagnostics.

Some of the major players operating in the Biopsy Devices market are:

BD, (U.S.),

Cook (U.S.),

Devicor Medical Products, Inc., (U.S),

Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH ( Germany ),

), Argon Medical Devices Inc., (U.S.),

B. Braun Melsungen AG ( Germany ),

), Cardinal Health (U.S.),

Olympus Corporation ( Japan ),

), Boston Scientific Corporation (U.S.),

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation ( Japan ),

), INRAD, Inc. (U.S.), and

Medtronic

Market Drivers: Biopsy Devices Market

Increased Demand for Cancer Treatment

The growing burden of prevalence of various cancer such as breast cancer, lung cancer and other types of cancer are expected to accelerate the overall growth of the market.

Surging Advancements and Innovation

Rising patient awareness on cancer coupled with improvement in biopsy procedures are also projected to cushion the growth of the market. Moreover, the increased research and development activities in the field of biopsy devices are estimated to generate lucrative opportunities for the market. The advent of advanced products such as Vacora and Finesse Ultra Breast Biopsy System and Celero VAB device will further expand the biopsy devices market's growth rate in the future.

Furthermore, the growth determinants such as demand for minimally invasive biopsy procedures along with the expanding healthcare sector are also expected to fuel market growth. Moreover, the soaring demand for less invasive biopsy procedures also cushions the market's growth within the forecasted period.

Key Industry Segmentation: Biopsy Devices Market

Product

Needle-Based Biopsy Instruments

Procedure Trays

Localization Wires

Other Products

Guidance Technique

Ultrasound-Guided Biopsy

Stereotactic-Guided Biopsy

MRI-Guided Biopsy

Other Guidance Techniques

Application

Breast Biopsy

Lung Biopsy

Colorectal Biopsy

Prostate Biopsy

Other Applications

End User

Hospitals

Academic and Research Institutes

Diagnostic and Imaging Centres

Regional Analysis/Insights: Biopsy Devices Market

The countries covered in the biopsy devices market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the biopsy devices market because of the presence of leading industry players, catering to increasing product demand, increased per capita healthcare expenditure along with growing adoption of new and advanced diagnostic techniques are leading to the high demand of biopsy devices within the region.

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 due to the high geriatric population, surging prevalence of cancer in countries such of India, China, and Australia along with the developing healthcare infrastructure within the region.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Executive Summary Premium Insights Global Biopsy Devices Market: Regulations Market Overview Global Biopsy Devices Market, By Product Global Biopsy Devices Market, By Guidance Technique Global Biopsy Devices Market, By Application Global Biopsy Devices Market, By End User Global Biopsy Devices Market, By Distribution Channel Global Biopsy Devices Market, By Region Global Biopsy Devices Market: Company Landscape SWOT Analyses Company Profile Questionnaires Related Reports

