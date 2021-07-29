Biologics Market Size to Reach USD 477.15 Billion in 2027 | Rapid Advancements in Molecular Therapy and Cell-Based Biologics, Increasing Incidence of Chronic Diseases, are Some Key Factors Driving Industry Growth, says Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- -- The global biologics market size is expected to reach USD 477.15 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period, according to the latest report by Emergen Research. Increasing demand for monoclonal antibodies (mAb), rapid development in cell-based and molecular therapies, and increasing use of biologics in treatment of chronic and target diseases such as cancer, autoimmune diseases, and cardiovascular diseases among others are key factors expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period. In addition, increasing demand for effective and novel therapeutic approaches and rising acceptance of biologics and molecular therapy are some other key factors contributing to revenue growth of the market.

Biologics are products produced from living organisms – such as humans, animals, or microorganisms – or certain components through biotechnology techniques. These products are genetically engineered materials that target specific parts of the immune system and include a wide range of products such as vaccines, gene therapy, tissues, recombinant therapeutic proteins, and blood and blood components, among others. Gene-based and cellular biologics are crucial components in biomedical research and are extensively used to treat a wide variety of medical conditions when no other treatment approach is available. Rapid rise in target diseases and emergence of COVID-19 pandemic have significantly increased the demand for biologics and the trend is expected to continue going ahead.

Free sample PDF Copy of the Report available@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/61

However, development of cost-effective biosimilars to treat chronic and severe diseases is one key growth limiting factor. In addition, biologics are heat sensitive and susceptible to microbial contamination and this can limit their adoption in development of various drugs. This is expected to further restrain market growth to a certain extent over the forecast period.

Some Key Highlights in the Report:

Mammalian biologics segment is expected to register a steady revenue CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period owing to increasing application of mammalian cells in expression systems to develop recombinant proteins and hormones by introducing essential molecular machinery for enhanced biological activity.

Monoclonal antibodies segment is expected to account for a significant revenue share in the global market over the forecast period owing to increasing use of monoclonal antibodies (mAb) in treatment of target diseases without causing damage to surrounding healthy cells and tissues. Monoclonal antibodies can be used in the treatment of cancer, multiple sclerosis, systemic lupus erythematosus, CVD, and transplant rejection, among others.

Cancer segment is expected to register significant revenue growth over the forecast period attributable to increasing demand for biologics in treatment of various cancers as it can quickly detect and target cancer cells and switch on/off signals that are released by cancer cells to evade the immune system.

Asia Pacific market revenue is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period owing to increasing investment and funding to accelerate biologics research, establishment of advanced research and healthcare facilities, rising awareness regarding personalized medicine, and growing incidence of chronic diseases.

market revenue is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period owing to increasing investment and funding to accelerate biologics research, establishment of advanced research and healthcare facilities, rising awareness regarding personalized medicine, and growing incidence of chronic diseases. Key companies in the market include Novo Nordisk A/S, Pfizer Inc., Amgen, Sanofi, Samsung BioLogics, Merck & Co. Inc., Celltrion, AbbVie Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., and GlaxoSmithKline, among others.

In July 2021 , U.S.-based Adagio Therapeutics granted an exclusive manufacturing and commercialization license to Biocon Biologics to develop and market antibody treatment based on ADG20, a monoclonal antibody that targets the spike proteins of SARS-CoV-2 and other coronaviruses that is in global clinical development. Under the license, Biocon Biologics can develop and commercialize this antibody treatment for COVID-19 in India and other select markets.

Buy your Exclusive copy [Make Payment ]@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/61

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global biologics market in the basis of source, type, application, and region:

Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Microbial

Mammalian

Others

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Monoclonal Antibodies

Vaccines

Recombinant Hormones/Proteins

Cellular-Based Biologics

Gene-Based Biologics

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Cancer

Infectious Diseases

Immunological Diseases

Cardiovascular Diseases

Haematological Disorders

Others

Have a look at Report Description and Table of Contents of Market Research Report@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/biologics-market

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France



BENELUX



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



South Korea



Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil



Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia



U.A.E.



South Africa



Rest of MEA

Explore more reports offered by Emergen Research:

Immunotherapy Drugs Market By Drug Type (Checkpoint Inhibitors, Monoclonal Antibodies, Others), By Therapeutic Area (Infectious Diseases, Autoimmune & Inflammatory Diseases, Cancer, Others), By End-user (Clinics, Research Centers, Hospitals, Others), and By Region, Forecasts to 2027

Feminine Hygiene Products Market By Product Type (Sanitary Napkins, Panty Liners, Tampons, Menstrual Cups), By Usability (Disposable, Reusable), By Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), and By Region, Forecasts to 2027

Medical Wearable Market By Product (Patches, Wristband and Activity Monitors, Smartwatches), By Device Type (Vital Signs Monitoring Devices, Glucose Monitoring Devices, Sleep Apnea Monitors, Fetal Monitoring Devices, Neurological Monitoring Devices), By End User, and By Region, Forecasts to 2027

Bariatric Surgery Market Size, Share, Trends, By Device (Implantable Devices, Assisting Devices), By Surgery (Invasive Surgery, Non-Invasive Surgery), By Procedure (Gastric Sleeve Surgery, Adjustable Gastric Band, Gastric Bypass), By End-use, and By Region Forecast to 2028

Near Infrared Spectroscopy Market Size, Share, Trends, By Modality (Benchtop, Portable), By Technology, By Application (Medical Uses, Astronomical Spectroscopy, Remote Monitoring, Agriculture, Particle Measurement, Material Science, Industrial uses), and By Region Forecast to 2028

Durable Medical Equipment Market By Product Type (Bathroom Safety Devices and Medical Furniture, Personal Mobility Devices, Monitoring and Therapeutic Devices), By Payer (Private, Public, Out-of-Pocket), By End-Use (Clinics, Hospitals, Long Term Care Centers, Home Care Settings, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Others), and By Region Forecast to 2028

Occlusion Devices Market By Product Type (Occlusion Removal Devices, Embolization Devices, and Support Devices), By Application (Neurology, Cardiology, Urology, Peripheral Vascular Diseases, Oncology, Others), By End-Users (Hospitals, Diagnostics Centers, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Research Institutes, and Others), Forecasts to 2027

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs

Read Full Press Release@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/press-release/global-biologics-market

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1579538/Emergen_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Emergen Research