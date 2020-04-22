Bioinformatics Market Size Will Reach USD 18.23 Billion in 2025 | CAGR of 13.8% - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bioinformatics is a science of processing, retrieving, and analysing vast quantities of biological information. It is an interdisciplinary field involving several different categories of experts, including biologists, molecular life scientists, computer scientists and mathematicians. It includes collecting biological data, preparation of a computational model, solving computational modeling problems, and evaluation of computational algorithms. Bioinformatics uses computation to extract knowledge from biological data, which can be used in drug discovery and developments.

The global bioinformatics market size was estimated at USD 6.38 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 18.23 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 13.8% between 2018 and 2025.

With the advent of new technologies such as nanopore sequencing (third-generation sequencing technique) and cloud computing, the market is expected to deliver substantial opportunities for bioinformatics manufacturers. However, factors such as the lack of trained personnel to ensure the proper use of bioinformatics tools and the lack of integration of a wide range of data produced by various bioinformatics platforms are hindering market growth.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE BIOINFORMATICS MARKET SIZE

The global bioinformatics market is expected to develop significantly in the near future due to an increase in the need for integrated data, growth in demand for nucleic acid & protein sequencing due to lower sequencing costs, and increase in proteomics & genomics applications.

Bioinformatics approaches to discovery and testing are more effective than conventional methods. With the aid of bioinformatics software, much of the information on drug candidates is validated at a molecular level, which tends to minimize drug resistance at the later stage of drug development. This ensures better results in clinical trials and makes the drug development process more cost-efficient. This cost-efficient feature of bioinformatics is expected to increase the bioinformatics market size.

Bioinformatics in the clinical diagnostics field involves an examination of the human genome in regard to the diagnosis of the disease. This includes the study of various omics technologies such as proteomics, metabolomics, metagenomics, epigenetics, and transcriptomics. Data produced by various omics technologies have helped to establish bioinformatics methodologies for clinical research and the creation of human databases. Such analytical methods are also used to explain knowledge on the origin, evolution, progression and treatment of diseases, leading to the advancement of personalized medicine. Thus, the growing use of bioinformatics software by clinicians is leading to the growth of the bioinformatics market size.

BIOINFORMATICS MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

North America dominated the market in 2017, accounting for the largest share, and is anticipated to continue this trend during the forecast period. This is due to upsurge in adoption of advanced technologies and increase in demand for better bioinformatics tools, which are needed in the drug discovery and development process.

The market in LAMEA is expected to expand at the highest level of CAGR during the forecast period, due to advances in genomics and proteomics, generating a vast amount of data to be interpreted and controlled. In addition, the bioinformatics field is still at an early stage in the area where research activities are slowly increasing.

Bioinformatics Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central and South America etc.

The key players covered in this study

Illumina

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Eurofins Scientific

BGI

NeoGenomics

PerkinElmer

CD Genomics

Macrogen

QIAGEN

GENEWIZ

Source BioScience

Microsynth

MedGenome

Fios Genomics

BaseClear

Others

Bioinformatics Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Sequencing Services

Data Analysis

Drug Discovery Services

Differential

Others

Bioinformatics Market segment by Application, split into

Genomics

Chemoinformatics and Drug Design

Proteomics

Transcriptomics

Metabolomics

Others

