BioCatch posts record Q2, surpassing $160 million in ARR

Three of the four largest U.S. banks now BioCatch customers, as world's leading banks continue to recognize behavior as foundational to financial crime prevention

NEW YORK, July 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BioCatch, which prevents financial crime by recognizing patterns in human behavior, posted its best second quarter in company history in Q2 of 2025, exceeding $160 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR) following a 2024 in which the company set a fiscal-year record for new sales (more than $40 million). As of the end of June, BioCatch's total global customer roster surpassed 280 financial institutions in more than 20 different countries.

BioCatch onboarded more than 20 new customers in the second quarter of 2025, including one of the largest banks in the U.S. Over the same period, the company's North America business surpassed $50 million in ARR and now counts three of the four largest U.S. banks as customers.

BioCatch also continued to make significant progress with its most strategic products. The company followed up last November's launch of BioCatch Trust™ Australia – the world's first inter-bank, behavior-based, real-time intelligence-sharing network – with the May debut of BioCatch Trust™ Argentina. This network-driven approach enables customers to protect consumers against a broad set of difficult-to-detect scam typologies.

ARR through BioCatch partners surpassed $10 million in Q2, growing 71% from the year prior. BioCatch's voice scams and money mules solutions now account for 15% of the company's total ARR – up from just 5% of ARR two years prior.

"We could not have done any of this without the partnership of our customers in more than 20 countries around the world," BioCatch CEO Gadi Mazor said. "Together, we have not only the unique ability but also a duty to advance the global fight against fraud and financial crime. The world's leading financial institutions continue to improve their defensive postures while also taking this fight to the fraudsters, adopting offensive, pre-transaction capabilities. In the second half of this year, we plan to build upon the successes of the first half, accelerating our technological innovation, expanding our global footprint, facilitating cross-border collaboration, and setting new standards in scale and detection to make banking safer every day."

BioCatch now analyzes more than 15 billion user sessions per month, protecting more than 525 million people on more than 1.6 billion devices from fraud and financial crime, while stopping an estimated $3.7 billion in fraudulent transactions in 2024. The company's Net Promoter Score (NPS) sits at a world-class 72. BioCatch also received 20 Gartner Peer Insights reviews in 2024 with an average rating of 4.95 (with 5 being "excellent").

Other milestones achieved in H1 of 2025:

BioCatch prevents financial crime by recognizing patterns in human behavior, continuously collecting more than 3,000 anonymized data points – keystroke and mouse activity, touch screen behavior, physical device attributes, and more – as people interact with their digital banking platforms. With these inputs, BioCatch's machine-learning models reveal patterns in user behavior and provide device intelligence that, together, distinguish the criminal from the legitimate. The company's Customer Innovation Board – an industry-led initiative in partnership with American Express, Barclays, Citi Ventures, HSBC, National Australia Bank, and others – collaborates to pioneer innovative ways of leveraging customer relationships for improved fraud detection. Today, more than 30 of the world's largest 100 banks and more than 280 total financial institutions deploy BioCatch solutions, analyzing more than 15 billion user sessions per month and protecting more than 525 million people on more than 1.6 billion devices from fraud and financial crime.

