Biobeat's AI-Powered Remote Patient Monitoring Platform Receives A Full CE Mark

PETAH TIKVA, Israel , May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Biobeat, a global leader in wearable remote patient monitoring solutions for the healthcare continuum, announced today that its full AI-powered wearable remote patient monitoring platform has received a full CE Mark.

The approval encompasses Biobeat's wrist and chest-patch monitoring devices' accurate and continuous monitoring of crucial patient vital signs, including blood oxygen saturation, respiratory rate, non-invasive cuffless blood pressure, pulse rate, pulse rate variability, mean arterial pressure, pulse pressure, stroke volume, cardiac output, cardiac index, systemic vascular resistance and skin temperature. It also includes one-lead EKG for the chest monitor device. Additionally, the approval comprises Biobeat's wireless capabilities, which include its proprietary Gateway (hospital) connectivity tool, Mobile App (home), and cloud-based web management platform for healthcare providers, which provide healthcare staff with a continuous, scalable view of patient health and predictive patient deterioration alerts.

"We are proud to receive CE Mark for the full gamut of remote patient monitoring capabilities that our wearable wrist and chest monitors and AI-enabled patient management tools can provide," said Arik Ben Ishay, CEO of Biobeat. "With this approval, we further our goal of improving care and elevating patient outcomes across the European healthcare continuum, which now includes the new care frontier: the home."

"With the current growing need for accurate remote patient monitoring technologies, we are excited to receive this approval and cement our status as a leading provider of wearable monitoring devices and scalable patient management systems for both hospital and home use," said Dr. Dan J. Gelvan, Chairman of the Biobeat advisory board.

Biobeat's wearable patient monitoring devices utilize proprietary non-invasive reflective photoplethysmography technology to automatically and continuously track 15 cardio-pulmonary vital signs. The wireless solutions connect to a cloud-based patient management system to provide medical staff with real-time data and alerts, enabling early identification of clinical deterioration. The management platform includes an integrated automated, customizable early warning score system that incorporates advanced health-AI-based algorithms that analyze aggregated patient data to identify deterioration more accurately and provide predictive analytics.

Biobeat's hospital and long-term care monitoring solutions are currently used in dozens of medical centers and facilities across the globe.

About Biobeat

Biobeat provides a comprehensive AI-powered wearable remote patient monitoring platform designed to elevate the standard of care for both short and long-term healthcare environments. Biobeat's disposable short-term chest-monitor and long-term wrist-monitor continuously provide accurate patient readings of 15 health parameters, including cuffless blood pressure, pulse rate, respiratory rate, blood oxygen saturation, stroke volume, cardiac output, one lead EKG (only chest-monitor) and more. Aggregated patient health data is viewed by medical staff via Biobeat's secure HIPAA and GDPR compliant cloud-based patient management platform, which utilizes an automated real-time early warning score (EWS) system that incorporates advanced AI-based algorithms to provide alerts on patient health status and potential deterioration. Biobeat's wearable devices are the first devices to be FDA-Cleared for cuffless non-invasive PPG-based blood pressure monitoring and are also CE Mark certified. Founded in 2016, Biobeat is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

