BioArctic's Capital Markets Day 2025 - entering a new era of growth

STOCKHOLM, June 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BioArctic AB (publ) (NASDAQ Stockholm: BIOA B) today welcomes investors, analysts and financial media to the company's Capital Markets Day. The event, which starts at 10:30 CET, will be broadcast live online.

Over the past 20 years, BioArctic has built a thriving company based on a foundation of solid science and innovation, strong finances and an organization with well-educated staff and a value-driven corporate culture.

At the Capital Markets Day, management will outline BioArctic's ambitions for 2030 which focuses on building Sweden's next major pharmaceutical company. This will be achieved by:

building a balanced and broad pipeline with projects in all stages of development,

adding additional successful global partnerships, and

establishing Leqembi® as a treatment for Alzheimer's disease in the Nordics

ensuring finances that allow for both investing in growth while giving recurring dividends to shareholders.

To achieve this, the company will accelerate innovation into a broader area of severe brain diseases, proactively work with business development to maximize the value of each project, and work to ensure a successful launch of Leqembi in the Nordic region.

The presentation for the Capital Markets Day can be found on https://www.bioarctic.com/en/investors/conference-presentations/.

A recording of the Capital Markets Day will be available later today on BioArctic's website.

AGENDA

10:30 BioArctic today and tomorrow

Precision neurology and severe brain disease experiencing unprecedented opportunities for innovation. Chief Executive Officer Gunilla Osswald will discuss how BioArctic is positioning itself to capture these global possibilities and outline the company's ambitions toward 2030.

11:00 Financials

Following the recent license agreement with Bristol Myers Squibb and with continuous royalties from Leqembi sales, BioArctic expects to achieve profitability from this year onwards. Anders Martin-Löf, Chief Financial Officer, will outline what this strengthened financial position means for shareholders and BioArctic's future opportunities.

11:20 R&D Strategy

Based on the same principle as Leqembi, BioArctic has built a project portfolio with selective antibodies targeting aggregated forms of misfolded proteins in the brain. Chief R&D Officer Johanna Fälting will outline the overarching research strategy and explain how BioArctic's integrated antibody and BrainTransporter™ platforms create opportunities across several disease areas.

11:50 Q&A

12:10 Lunch

13:00 Leqembi

Leqembi is the first fully approved disease-modifying treatment for early Alzheimer's disease, marking a transformational shift in the treatment landscape. Anna-Kaija Grönblad, Chief Commercial Officer, will discuss this evolving paradigm, provide insights into global and European market developments, and outline BioArctic's preparations for the Nordic launch.

13:20 Key opinion leader: Disease modifying treatment for Alzheimer's disease in clinical use

Since the initial approval of Leqembi in the United States in January 2023, clinicians have gained important real-world experience with this groundbreaking therapy for early Alzheimer's disease. Professor Lawrence S. Honig from Columbia University's Department of Neurology will present clinical insights from US practice and discuss the practical challenges and opportunities of implementing this new treatment paradigm.

14:00 Q&A

14:15 BrainTransporter-technology

Biological drugs hold enormous potential for treating brain diseases, but the blood-brain barrier has historically prevented their effective delivery. Chief Scientific Officer Per-Ola Freskgård will present how BioArctic's breakthrough BrainTransporter technology can deliver antibodies with up to 70 times greater brain exposure and superior distribution and discuss the commercial opportunities this proprietary platform creates.

14:55 Exidavnemab

BioArctic's antibody exidavnemab targets alpha-synuclein, a key protein involved in multiple neurodegenerative conditions. Gabrielle Åhlberg Hillert, Chief Medical Officer, will provide an update on the Phase 2 program, explain how exidavnemab differentiates from other late-stage antibodies, and discuss how it could address significant unmet medical needs in alpha-synuclein diseases such as Parkinson's disease, Multiple System Atrophy, and Lewy body dementia.

15.15 Q&A

15.30 Concluding remarks

Short summary by Gunilla Osswald, Chief Executive Officer

The information was released for public disclosure, through the agency of the contact persons below, on June 2, 2025, at 10:30 CET.

For further information, please contact:

Oskar Bosson, VP Communications and Investor Relations

E-mail: oskar.bosson@bioarctic.se

Telephone: +46 70 410 71 80

Charlotte af Klercker, Senior Director Sustainability and Communications

E-mail: charlotte.afklercker@bioarctic.com

Telephone: +46 73 515 09 70

About BioArctic AB

BioArctic AB (publ) is a Swedish research-based biopharma company focusing on innovative treatments that can delay or stop the progression of neurodegenerative diseases. The company is the originator of Leqembi® (lecanemab) – the world's first drug proven to slow the progression of the disease and reduce cognitive impairment in early Alzheimer's disease. Leqembi has been developed together with Eisai. BioArctic has a broad research portfolio within Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, ALS and enzyme deficiency diseases. Several of the projects utilize the company's proprietary BrainTransporter™ technology, which improves the transport of drugs into the brain. BioArctic's B share (BIOA B) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap. For more information, please visit www.bioarctic.com.

