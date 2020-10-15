BioArctic winner of the Allbright Award 2020

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BioArctic AB (publ) (Nasdaq Stockholm: BIOA B) announced today that the company has been awarded the 2020 Allbright Award for its focused work with gender equality. The announcement was made on October 15 during Allbright's annual award ceremony in Stockholm.

BioArctic is a Swedish research-based biopharmaceutical company focusing on disease-modifying treatments for neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease. The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap and has previously been nominated as a finalist for the Allbright Award in 2018 and 2019.

"We are incredibly happy and proud to have been awarded this year's Allbright Award. It is a confirmation that our focus on gender equality is bearing fruit. We believe gender equality in our organization creates a good condition to be successful in offering pioneering treatments to patients worldwide with disorders such as Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases," said BioArctic's CEO, Gunilla Osswald.

BioArctic has implemented a clear value-driven leadership model built on self-leadership, individual-based leadership, and project leadership, that is used throughout the company. The company's values (respect, commitment, teamwork, and responsibility) are firmly rooted and used continuously in the daily work. BioArctic believes that this has contributed to its success in its work with gender equality.

Allbright's stated motivation: " This year's winner receives consistently high marks from employees regarding the company's work with gender equality. When the company's CEO took office, there were mainly men in leading positions. Through continuous work, the company has now reached an even gender distribution throughout the organization. As its recipe for success, the company lists clear processes for promotions and recruitments, based on knowledge and competence. Of course, the company has a gender equality policy in place, and continuously inquires as to whether discrimination or harassment has been experienced. The values have been developed together with the employees and are kept alive throughout the organization. It is therefore not surprising that 100 percent of the employees would recommend others to take employment at the company. A big congratulations to this year's Allbright Award winner: BioArctic!"

This year's jury for the Allbright Award consisted of Barakat Ghebrehawariat, CEO of Demokrateam, Caroline Farberger, CEO of Ica Försäkring, Johan Oljeqvist, CEO of Fryshuset, Lili Assefa, CEO of Assefa Communication, Michaëla Berglund, CEO of Michaël Berglund, Nina Åkestam, senior brand specialist at Google and Sven Hagströmer, Chairman of Avanza and Creades.

For further information, please contact:

Gunilla Osswald

CEO, BioArctic AB

E-mail: gunilla.osswald@bioarctic.se

Phone: +46 8 695 69 30

Oskar Bosson

Vice President Communications and Investor Relations, BioArctic AB

E-mail: oskar.bosson@bioarctic.se

Phone: +46 70 410 71 80

About BioArctic AB

BioArctic AB (publ) is a Swedish research-based biopharma company focusing on disease-modifying treatments and reliable biomarkers and diagnostics for neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease. BioArctic focuses on innovative treatments in areas with high unmet medical needs. The company was founded in 2003 based on innovative research from Uppsala University, Sweden. Collaborations with universities are of great importance to the company together with its strategically important global partners in the Alzheimer (Eisai) and Parkinson (AbbVie) projects. The project portfolio is a combination of fully funded projects run in partnership with global pharmaceutical companies and innovative in-house projects with significant market and out-licensing potential. BioArctic's Class B share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap (ticker: BIOA B). For more information about BioArctic, please visit www.bioarctic.com.

This information was submitted for publication at 13:00 CET on October 15, 2020.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/bioarctic/r/bioarctic-winner-of-the-allbright-award-2020,c3216464

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE BioArctic