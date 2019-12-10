BioArctic Strengthens its Management Team With Two Strategic Recruitments

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BioArctic AB (publ) (Nasdaq Stockholm: BIOA B) will be strengthening its management team in 2020 through two strategic recruitments. As of January 1, Tomas Odergren will assume the role of Chief Medical Officer and as of May 18, Oskar Bosson will assume the role of VP Communications & IR. Tomas Odergren has significant experience from senior positions including at AstraZeneca, Lundbeck and most recently at BioArctic. Oskar Bosson joins BioArctic from his previous role as Executive Vice President Communication & Public Affairs at Elekta AB.

As BioArctic's growth continues, the strengthening of the management team is a part of the development of the company. BioArctic's goal is, beginning with innovative research, to create the medicines of the future for patients with central nervous system disorders, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

"I am incredibly proud that two prominent stars within important areas to BioArctic are joining the leadership team. BioArctic is a listed research and development company with global collaborations and several drug candidates in our project portfolio, and thus the management team is central to our continued development. Tomas and Oskar will, with their experience and competences, complement the existing organization in a valuable way," said Gunilla Osswald, CEO of BioArctic.

The company's current Chief Medical Officer, Hans Basun, will continue as Senior Director Clinical Development.

For more information, please contact:

Gunilla Osswald, PhD, CEO, BioArctic AB

E-mail: gunilla.osswald@bioarctic.se

Telephone: + 46 8 695 69 30

This information was submitted for publication at 10:15 a.m. CET on December 10, 2019 .

About BioArctic AB

BioArctic AB (publ) is a Swedish research-based biopharma company focusing on disease-modifying treatments and reliable biomarkers and diagnostics for neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease. BioArctic focuses on innovative treatments in areas with high unmet medical needs. The company was founded in 2003 based on innovative research from Uppsala University, Sweden. Collaborations with universities are of great importance to the company together with its strategically important global partners in the Alzheimer (Eisai) and Parkinson (AbbVie) projects. The project portfolio is a combination of fully funded projects run in partnership with global pharmaceutical companies and innovative in-house projects with significant market- and out-licensing potential. BioArctic's B-share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap (ticker: BIOA B). For more information about BioArctic, please visit www.bioarctic.com.

