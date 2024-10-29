Binance First Crypto Exchange to Offer Solution for Wealth Managers

Binance introduces Binance Wealth, providing the infrastructure for wealth managers to deliver financial advisory services for their high-net-worth clients looking for crypto exposure

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Binance , the global blockchain ecosystem trusted by over 230 million users worldwide, today announced Binance Wealth , the first crypto exchange technological solution for wealth managers. Binance Wealth allows wealth managers to oversee the onboarding of their clients and make investment recommendations, allowing their clients to receive strong support during onboarding and thereafter while retaining full discretionary control, akin to traditional wealth management.

Wealth managers must first apply to access Binance Wealth. After being successfully onboarded, they can then help support their clients' onboarding journey by submitting the necessary KYC/KYB documentation for verification. Onboarded clients can then manage their own investments directly as well as receive recommendations from their wealth managers for their review and approval.

Binance Wealth is the first crypto exchange solution enabling wealth managers to address their high-net-worth clients' interest for exposure to this new asset class. Binance is meeting demand from the private wealth segment preferring to diversify their portfolios with the support of their trusted wealth managers.

Designed by Binance's global team of industry-leading crypto and traditional financial experts, Binance Wealth significantly reduces the entry barrier for wealth managers and their high-net-worth clients who are looking for digital assets exposure:

TradFi experience: wealth managers and their clients enjoy an experience that is near-identical to the traditional financial advisory framework which they are familiar with.

wealth managers and their clients enjoy an experience that is near-identical to the traditional financial advisory framework which they are familiar with. Intuitive user interface: Binance Wealth offers wealth managers a comprehensive and unified dashboard with an overview of onboarded clients and their portfolios.

Binance Wealth offers wealth managers a comprehensive and unified dashboard with an overview of onboarded clients and their portfolios. Exposure beyond Bitcoin and Etherum: Wealth managers' clients can conveniently gain exposure to Binance's wide range of supported tokens.

Wealth managers' clients can conveniently gain exposure to Binance's wide range of supported tokens. Flexibility of investments: Binance Wealth supports both trading and earn/staking products, catering to client interest across active and passive investing.

Binance Wealth supports both trading and earn/staking products, catering to client interest across active and passive investing. White-glove VIP service: Wealth managers receive high-touch VIP services and support from Binance VIP key account client managers.

Catherine Chen, Head of Binance VIP & Institutional shared, "As investors worldwide recognize the potential of digital assets, we are responding to wealth managers and their clients asking for a solution to more easily access crypto. Unlocking capital inflow is key to making digital assets mainstream but there has long been a lack of traditional infrastructure for the private wealth segment to gain exposure to crypto. Binance Wealth will reduce the entry barrier for more market participants to access this new asset class and help bridge crypto and traditional finance."

The launch of Binance Wealth demonstrates Binance's pioneering expertise in supporting institutional adoption of crypto assets. Other Binance industry-first solutions built to support traditional and institutional users' journey into digital assets include its banking triparty solution , which helps institutional investors mitigate counterparty risk by holding their trading collateral in the form of traditional assets with a partner bank.

For more information, please visit binancewealth.com

Disclaimer: The products and services referred to herein may be restricted in certain jurisdictions or regions or to certain users, in accordance with applicable legal and regulatory requirements. These materials are intended only for those users who are permitted to access and receive the products and services referred to and are not intended for users to whom restrictions apply. Digital asset prices are subject to high market risk and price volatility. The value of your investment may go down or up, and you may not get back the amount invested. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions and Binance is not liable for any losses you may incur. Binance is neither involved nor responsible for any recommendations you receive from your wealth manager. You should only invest in products you are familiar with and where you understand the risks. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. For more information, see our Terms of Use and Risk Warning .

About Binance.com

Binance is a leading global blockchain ecosystem behind the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume and registered users. Binance is trusted by more than 230 million people in 100+ countries for its industry-leading security, transparency, trading engine speed, protections for investors, and unmatched portfolio of digital asset products and offerings from trading and finance to education, research, social good, payments, institutional services, and Web3 features. Binance is devoted to building an inclusive crypto ecosystem to increase the freedom of money and financial access for people around the world with crypto as the fundamental means.

For more information, visit: https://www.binance.com

About Binance VIP & Institutional

Binance VIP & Institutional empowers institutions and private wealth clients with robust asset management infrastructure, personalized VIP services and advanced end-to-end institutional trading tools powering the world's most regulated and reliable trading platform. With deep financial services experience in both traditional and crypto markets, its global team of trusted experts provides VIP & Institutional clients with the support they need to confidently capitalize on the industry's deepest liquidity and tightest markets.

For more information, visit: https://www.binanceinstitutional.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1773650/4994887/Binance_Logo_Yellow_4x_Logo.jpg