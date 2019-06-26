Binah.ai Delivers Artificial Intelligence-powered, Non-contact, Video-based Health and Wellness Monitoring Solutions

Medical-grade heart rate-analysis-based apps deliver insights into physical health and stress levels

LONDON, June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Binah.ai, the leading provider of ready-to-use AI-powered apps, has released a series of non-invasive, video-based health and wellness monitoring solutions. Binah.ai gives an unparalleled advantage in health analytics as its technology transforms any device equipped with a simple camera into a medical-grade healthcare gadget.

The video-based digital health use cases include heart rate and heart rate variability (HRV) measurements, providing the data for stress measurements.

In today's busy life, stress is a major issue; it has been identified as a significant factor in health and wellness issues ranging from insomnia to cancer. While some stress is normal – and can even be good in specific situations, chronic, overwhelming stress can have a massively negative impact on physical, mental, and emotional well-being.

Other measurements such as blood alcohol level and blood pressure are currently under development and will be available this year.

The highly accurate Binah.NOW solutions – with a less than 2 beats per minute margin of error – require no skin contact and provide real-time insights that correlate to risks of heart failure, arrythmia, diabetes, stroke, cognitive functions, inflammatory markers, visceral fat, and more.

Binah.ai achieves outstanding accuracy by using a revolutionary approach that combines signal processing and machine vision to accelerate the path from data to insights, coupled with a proprietary, comprehensive AI, machine and deep-learning framework delivering actionable, best-in-class results.

The system automatically selects the skin region of interest, optimizes face detection and tracking, with motion compensation correcting movement and shaking, and illumination normalization to support fluctuating lighting conditions. The heart rate estimation algorithm includes creating a photoplethysmography (PPG) signal using a live video feed and a unique, superior methodology. The accuracy has been proven against medical-grade oximeter results performed on more than 1,000 subjects.

The ready-to-use solutions allow healthcare, insurance, and automotive industries to leverage ready-to-use AI apps and implement them inside of their applications to deliver remote or on-edge health services and wellness monitoring.

Organizations can digitally enhance the customer experience to deliver health and wellbeing services faster and more effectively, boost telemedicine and preventive medicine capabilities, and increase home-based treatment offerings and illness prevention. Binah.NOW solutions allow the insurance industry to align its underwriting processes to the digital era and provide a more efficient and relevant customer experience.

"Advanced, new technologies like AI-powered solutions can and will heavily support global healthcare services, especially as predictions show that we will witness a 15 million-person shortage of medical staff by 2030," said David Maman, CEO and Co-founder of Binah.ai. "Our ready-to-use technology helps organizations easily adopt advanced capabilities like AI to tighten the medical shortage gap while allowing everyone to be more aware of their health status and make timely decisions to improve wellness."

Binah.NOW monitoring systems are available as an SDK supporting most common operating systems and processing architectures, including all smartphones/tablets/computers or as a full white label system. The solutions run on the device itself, requiring no Internet connectivity.

