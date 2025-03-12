Billion Watts Leads Taiwan's Energy Storage Milestone: 64MW E-dReg Officially Commissioned

TAIPEI, March 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Billion Watts Technologies Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Billion Electric Co., Ltd. (TWSE: 3027), has successfully completed the construction and commissioning of a 64MW/262.43MWh energy storage facility in central Taiwan. Jointly developed with Shinshin Credit Corporation, this milestone project significantly enhances grid stability and reliability, reinforcing Taiwan's transition to a more resilient energy infrastructure. The facility officially commenced commercial operations in March.

Billion Watts Launches 64MW E-dReg Energy Storage Facility, Strengthening Taiwan’s Grid Stability

Strategically located within an industrial zone, the facility plays a crucial role in energy shifting and frequency regulation, participating in Taiwan Power Company's E-dReg ancillary services market. With an ultra-fast response time of 200 milliseconds, the system rapidly mitigates grid fluctuations, ensuring a stable and efficient power supply during peak demand periods. This project marks a significant step toward integrating large-scale energy storage solutions into Taiwan's evolving energy landscape.

Enhancing Energy Security & Renewable Integration

With a storage capacity sufficient to power approximately 26,000 households daily, the facility serves as a crucial safeguard against energy intermittency, enhancing power dispatch efficiency and strengthening overall grid resilience. As Taiwan's renewable energy share continues to grow, stable energy storage solutions are becoming increasingly vital to offset fluctuations in solar and wind power generation.

Billion Watts has implemented comprehensive safety measures, including firewalls, safety distance planning, dedicated water reserves, advanced fire suppression systems, real-time monitoring, and anomaly detection. This industry-leading fire protection system establishes new safety benchmarks for Taiwan's energy storage sector, enhancing trust among local communities and regulatory agencies.

Taiwan's energy transition is accelerating, with renewable energy trading gaining unprecedented momentum due to corporate sustainability commitments and evolving carbon reduction policies. According to Taiwan's Energy Administration, renewable energy accounted for 11.6% of the country's total electricity generation in 2024, with solar power contributing 44.7%. However, the intermittency of renewables remains a challenge, prompting the International Energy Agency (IEA) to emphasize the urgent need for expanded battery storage capacity as a key enabler of net-zero emissions and grid modernization.

Expanding Energy Storage in Japan & Australia

As global energy markets shift towards decarbonization, Billion Watts is expanding into Japan and Australia, capitalizing on the growing demand for advanced energy storage solutions. In Japan, the company plans to establish high-voltage storage stations and scale its commercial and industrial (C&I) energy storage business, with an ambitious goal of deploying 1,000 storage systems over the next three years. Meanwhile, in Australia, Billion Watts is actively participating in the National Electricity Market (NEM), targeting ten sub-5MW site acquisitions by 2026 while exploring investments in larger projects exceeding 50MW to capitalize on renewable energy-driven price volatility.

Driving Decarbonization with Smart Energy Solutions

Billion Electric Co., Ltd. is dedicated to advancing Made in Taiwan green energy solutions, supported by a 1.2GWh local battery system production capacity that ensures strict quality control and product reliability. As a leading energy storage system integrator with a market share exceeding 10%, Billion Watts seamlessly integrates solar energy, energy storage, EV charging, and intelligent monitoring platforms to enhance energy efficiency, cost savings, and operational resilience.

By leveraging AI-driven analytics and predictive modeling within its Energy Management System (EMS) platform, Billion Watts enables businesses to optimize energy consumption, navigate electricity price fluctuations, and comply with evolving carbon policies. The integration of smart energy systems helps industries improve demand response strategies, enhancing grid flexibility and accelerating the transition to a low-carbon economy.

With a firm commitment to sustainable and intelligent energy solutions, Billion Watts is shaping the future of next-generation energy ecosystems, driving the global transition toward cleaner, more resilient, and highly efficient power infrastructure.

For expert assistance and customized energy solutions, contact us at sales@billionwatts.com.tw or visit www.billionwatts.com.tw

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2639962/Billion_Watts_Launches_64MW_E_dReg_Energy_Storage_Facility_Strengthening_Taiwan_s.jpg