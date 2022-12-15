Billhop & UnionPay International announce new partnership

Billhop and UnionPay International have entered into a new agreement aimed at simplifying online payments for UnionPay cardholders across the EEA and the UK.

UnionPay cards are now fully supported within Billhop's secure online bill payment platform.

UnionPay International provides high-value, secure services to the world's largest cardholder base.

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Billhop, the smart online bill payment platform, announces a new partnership with UnionPay International (UPI), the global network servicing the world's largest cardholder base, enabling support for UnionPay card products across its digital payment solutions.

The agreement highlights Billhop's and UPI's commitment to prioritising accessibility and adoption within the card payments sphere. UnionPay cardholders across the EEA and the UK will be able to access Billhop's unique card payment solutions, developed to simplify payments and unlock better cash flow control by bridging the gaps around card acceptance rates.

The partnership enables UnionPay credit cardholders to pay almost any bill or supplier invoice accepted by Billhop, even when their end beneficiary does not accept card payments. The collaboration serves both private individuals and business customers of all sizes, who can now benefit from the two organisations' joint commitment towards delivering exceptional payment experiences.

"This new partnership is particularly exciting as it enables a new and seamless card payment experience for UnionPay cardholders looking to pay bills and invoices with their preferred payment method. It also allows Billhop to extend our digital services to a wider, international customer base," said Niklas Bothén, COO at Billhop. "We believe that by increasing UnionPay's card acceptance globally, the collaboration brings transformative value to Europe's card payments landscape."

To date, UnionPay International's innovative products are available in 96 countries and regions, with 190 million cards issued overseas. This new partnership is part of an ongoing commitment to strengthen global acceptance rates, which currently includes 181 countries and regions, and covers over 64 million merchants.

"With the enablement of Billhop platform, UnionPay cardholders are equipped with more flexibility for bill payment," said Han WANG, deputy manager of UnionPay International Europe branch. "The partnership also reflects UnionPay's dedication of going localised in Europe region. We will continue the efforts of improving the payment service for daily consumption, and we are looking forward to develop a more vertical payment experience for our cardholders together with Billhop in the future."

More information about Billhop and its payment solutions can be found at www.billhop.com

About UnionPay International

UnionPay International (UPI) is focused on the growth and support of UnionPay's global business. In partnership with more than 2500 institutions worldwide, UnionPay International has enabled card acceptance in 181 countries and regions with issuance in 77 countries and regions. UnionPay International provides high quality, cost effective and secure cross-border payment services to the world's largest cardholder base and ensures convenient local services to a growing number of global UnionPay cardholders and merchants.

About Billhop

Founded in 2012 with the expressed aim to address the low card acceptance rate in the B2B sphere, Billhop's mission has always been to simplify payments for business owners everywhere. By reshaping the way businesses pay one another, Billhop enables companies to smooth out cash flow irregularities and improve their working capital. A Swedish payment institute with their headquarters in Stockholm and local offices in London and Amsterdam, the company processes €250 million in transaction volumes annually and is a winner of Deloitte's Most Disruptive Innovation Award 2020.

