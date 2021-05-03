Biliary Tract Cancers (BTC) Market Size Anticipated to Soar During the Forecast Period 2021-30 at a CAGR of 11.69% in the 7MM, Projects DelveInsight

LAS VEGAS, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Biliary Tract Cancers (BTC) Market Insights report lays forward comprehensive insights into current treatment practices, emerging drugs, BTC market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted BTC market size from 2018 to 2030 in the 7MM (the USA, EU5 (the UK, Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), and Japan).

Some of the pointers from the Biliary Tract Cancers Market report are:

DelveInsight's epidemiological analysis estimates that the total Biliary Tract Cancers (BTC) incidence was 73,442 in 2020 in the 7MM. In 2018, the incident cases BTC in the US was found to be 17,023 which as per DelveInsight's analysts, shall increase during the forecast period, due to increasing obesity and an increase in other related etiological risk factors. Among these cases, Cholangiocarcinoma accounts for nearly 5,527 cases in the US in 2018. In the US, Moreover, analysts believe that Cholangiocarcinoma incidence is expected to increase further during the study period 2018-30.

among several others. Major BTC pipeline therapies expected to get launched in the forecast period 2021-30 are Ivosidenib (Agios Pharmaceuticals), Pemigatinib (Incyte Corporation), Infigratinib (QED Therapeutics), Melphalan Hydrochloride (Delcath Systems), Regorafenib (Bayer), Larotrectinib (Loxo Oncology), Entrectinib (Hoffmann-La Roche), Derazantinib (Basilea Pharmaceutica) and Erdafitinib (Janssen Research and Development).

Further, an increase in the BTC incidence, increment in healthcare spending, extensive R&D along better awareness of cancer is expected to give the BTC market size growth a much-needed momentum.

The BTC market report also covers the market of Cholangiocarcinoma including (Intrahepatic and Extrahepatic), Gallbladder, treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers, and unmet medical needs that help clients curate the best of the opportunities and assess the market's underlying potential, and plans strategically to tackle market risks.

Biliary Tract Cancers are an uncommon and highly fatal kind of malignancy. It is composed of three main different entities; Gall Bladder Carcinoma (GBC), Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma (iCC) and Extrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma (eCC) sharing different genetic, risk factors and clinical presentation.

DelveInsight estimates show that Japan accounted for the highest market size of BTC as compared to EU5 and the US.

DelveInsight estimates that the BTC incidence varies on the basis of subtypes that include Cholangiocarcinoma (Intrahepatic CCA and Extrahepatic CCA), Gall Bladder cases.

BTC Market Insights Report provides historical as well as forecasted BTC epidemiological analysis for the study period 2018-30 in the 7MM (the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan) segmented into:

Incident Cases of Biliary Tract Cancers

Subtype specific Incident Cases of Biliary Tract Cancers

Incident Cases of Cholangiocarcinoma

Type-specific Incident Cases of Cholangiocarcinoma

Age-specific Incident Cases of Biliary Tract Cancers

Mutation-specific Incident Cases of Biliary Tract Cancers

Biliary Tract Cancers Market Insights

The Biliary Tract Cancers treatment market is primarily occupied by surgery with adjuvant chemotherapy and chemoradiation therapy. However, surgical treatments are the only available curative therapeutic options. Whereas for advanced and metastatic tumors, systemic chemotherapy is the only available option. As per the ESMO guidelines, adjuvant therapy (radiotherapy, chemo-radiotherapy, or chemotherapy alone) may be offered to patients to understand that the evidence base is weak and only after a risk-benefit assessment; participation in clinical trials should be encouraged.

However, with the majority of BTC patients diagnosed at later stages of cancer and nearly more than one-fourth of patients who during explorative laparotomy are found to be unresectable and higher rates of recurrence, there is a dire need for alternative standard curative options in the BTC market. Moreover, there is no established second-line systemic therapy that can be given after the tumor progression after first-due to the difficulty in mapping the true incidence of BTC ascribed to its classification.

Nevertheless, several pharmaceutical companies are working in the BTC market domain to dynamically transform the market outlook and bring novel curative approaches to patients. In 2020, Incyte Corporation had its pemigatinib approved as the first targeted therapy for adults with previously treated, unresectable locally advanced, or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma. Pharma companies expected to follow the lead include Agios Pharmaceuticals, Incyte Corporation, QED Therapeutics, Delcath Systems, Bayer, Loxo Oncology, Hoffmann-La Roche, Basilea Pharmaceutica, Janssen Research and Development, and several others.

Biliary Tract Cancers Market Forecast

The Biliary Tract Cancer therapeutic landscape has undoubtedly expanded over the past few years, with a combined approach comprising chemotherapy, loco-regional treatment, and immunotherapy proving to be promising therapies. Extensive R&D to understand complicated pathophysiology has helped uncover the key role of pathways and mutations such as whole-exome and next next-generation sequencing.

Moreover, increasing cognizance about different mutations, pathways, and other regimens has shifted the focus to the curable treatment options with emerging candidates that will enterprise the growth of the global market. The Biliary Tract Cancer market is also witnessing an increase in the investment in the R&D of drugs giving birth to a rich BTC pipeline.

However, obstacles such as the rarity and difficulty in getting good diagnostic samples, accurate non-invasive biomarkers for the diagnosis, high heterogeneity and chemo-resistance of BTC, and the cost of the targeted therapies and immunotherapies are the current limitations in the BTC market share growth.

Biliary Tract Cancers Pipeline Therapies and Key Pharma Companies

Ivosidenib: Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals Pemigatinib: Incyte Corporation

Incyte Corporation Infigratinib: QED Therapeutics

QED Therapeutics Melphalan Hydrochloride: Delcath Systems

Delcath Systems Regorafenib: Bayer

Bayer Larotrectinib: Loxo Oncology

Loxo Oncology Entrectinib: Hoffmann-La Roche

Hoffmann-La Roche Derazantinib: Basilea Pharmaceutica

Basilea Pharmaceutica Erdafitinib: Janssen Research and Development

Scope of the Report

Coverage: 7MM (the US, EU5, and Japan)

Study Period: 2018-30

Key Companies: Agios Pharmaceuticals, Incyte Corporation, QED Therapeutics, Delcath Systems, Bayer, Loxo Oncology, Hoffmann-La Roche, Basilea Pharmaceutica, Janssen Research and Development, and others.

Key Biliary Tract Cancer Pipeline Therapies: Ivosidenib, Pemigatinib, Infigratinib, Melphalan Hydrochloride, Regorafenib, Larotrectinib, Entrectinib, Derazantinib, Erdafitinib, and others.

Biliary Tract Cancer Market Segmentation: By Geography, By BTC Therapies

Analysis: Comparative and conjoint analysis of BTC emerging therapies

Tools used: SWOT analysis, Conjoint Analysis, Porter's Five Forces, PESTLE analysis, BCG Matrix analysis methods.

Case Studies

KOL's Views

Analyst's Views

Table of Contents

1 Key Insights 2 Biliary Tract Cancers Market Report Introduction 3 Biliary Tract Cancers Market Overview at a Glance 4 Disease Background and Overview 5 Biliary Tract Cancers Epidemiology and Patient Population 6 Total Incident Cases of Biliary Tract Cancers in the 7MM 7 United States BTC Epidemiology 8 EU5 BTC Epidemiology 9 Japan BTC Epidemiology 10 BTC Therapies and Treatment strategies 11 Biliary Tract Cancers Emerging Therapies 10 BTC: 7 Major Market Analysis 12 The United States Biliary Tract Cancers Market Analysis 13 EU5 BTC Market Analysis 14 Japan BTC Market Analysis 15 BTC Market Unmet Needs 16 Case Reports 17 Biliary Tract Cancers Market Drivers 18 BTC Market Barriers 19 SWOT Analysis 20 KOL Reviews 21 Appendix 21 DelveInsight Capabilities 22 Disclaimer 23 About DelveInsight

