Big Sync Music Global Expansion: Leading, Tech-Enabled Global Music Agency Expands Into Four New Markets

Headquartered in London, with a North/South America-focused team in Los Angeles and New York City and an APAC-focused team in Singapore, Big Sync is the largest global music buyer of its kind, sourcing music for household brands like Johnnie Walker, Samsung, Amazon, Dove, Knorr, Magnum and AXE. Songtradr, the largest music licensing platform in the world, acquired Big Sync Music in early 2019 enabling the company to provide a powerful, data powered music solution for brands and creative agencies worldwide.

Big Sync's new operations will be headed up by three recently appointed Country Managers; Michael Szumowski for Australia/New Zealand (Sydney); Pedro Anacker for Germany (Hamburg) and Nicolas Farcy for France (Paris).

Songtradr founder and CEO, Paul Wiltshire said: "As brands produce more, highly targeted, data-driven content to engage with consumers on multiple platforms, music is playing an increasingly important role. Expanding into Australia, France and Germany will enable us to help brands, agencies and content creators meet their music needs from a cultural, creative and commercial perspective as well as opening up new opportunities for rights owners to reach new audiences."

About Big Sync Music

Big Sync Music is the world's leading full service, creative music supervision agency working with brands and advertising agencies. With operations in London, New York, Los Angeles, Stockholm, Singapore, Sydney, Paris and Hamburg, the company has worked on thousands of projects for clients such as critically acclaimed and award-winning global campaigns from Magnum, Samsung, AXE, Dove, Ponds, Lipton, Marmite and Knorr.

About Songtradr

Songtradr is the largest music licensing marketplace in the world, with over 500,000 artists and catalogs from 190+ countries leveraging machine learning and deep data to power music discovery. Songtradr connects artists to film, TV, brands and other media in a worldwide marketplace for music licensing. Music creators monetize their music through licensing to all forms of media, including distribution to all major streaming platforms. Using Songtradr's proprietary technologies, music supervisors, brands, filmmakers and other creatives, can easily license music from a vast community of artists, bands, record labels and publishers.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1085217/Songtradr_Paul_Wiltshire.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1085218/Big_Sync_Music_Logo.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1085219/Songtradr_Logo.jpg

