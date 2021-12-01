Big celebrations! Cision wins 4 awards in 2021 annual AMEC ceremony

LONDON, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cision won a total of 4 AMEC awards, the global awards programme for communications measurement. These trophies included three silver awards: the first award was for Best evaluation on a small budget (<£10,000 or <$10,000) category for their work with Pandora Brilliance; the second silver award was for the Best multi-market reporting category, for Adobe Max; and the third silver award was for the category of Best multi-market reporting, for Mazda Motors UK. Cision was also awarded with bronze for the category of Best multi-market reporting, for CNBC.

Nadin Vernon, Vice President EMEA & LatAm - Head of Analysis, at Cision, says that "It's fantastic to see our work with Adobe, Pandora, CNBC and Mazda UK winning at last night's AMEC awards. I'm incredibly proud of the team for their dedication and customer focus and would like to thank our clients for their trust – all of these accounts are underpinned by truly valuable partnerships."

Also, Barnaby Barron, Senior Director Analysis, Cision UK, mentioned "I am delighted to see CISION Insights work recognised in this way by AMEC. In the last 12 months I've been overwhelmed by the passion in the team to deliver for our customers and delighted to see that recognized at such a prestigious award ceremony."

The AMEC Awards' 19th edition recognised and celebrated exceptional work and showcases the importance of research, measurement, insights and analytics. The awards recognise the best measurement case studies based on the views of an independent judging panel of academics and industry experts. Note that this year Cision participated in this edition with a total of 15 nominations, globally.

The 2021 Cision's awards included:

Best evaluation on a small budget (<£10,000 or <$10,000) - Silver for Pandora Brilliance – Lab Grown Diamonds

Best multi-market reporting – Silver for Adobe MAX: Delivering "Creativity for All"; and Bronze for CNBC in the world of fake news

Best use of measurement for a single event or campaign – Silver for Mazda Motors UK – MX-30 Launch Campaign – Testing the Waters

Barnaby Barron also said that "the last 2 years have provided huge challenges for communicators between the move to hybrid working, increased scrutiny on budgets and importance of brand reputation demonstrating the effectiveness of your work is more important than ever. These results confirm Cision Insights' position as a market leader in providing these essential services."

Cision is a leading global provider of earned media software and insights services to public relations and marketing communications professionals.

