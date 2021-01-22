Bicycle Components Market to Top US$ 50 Bn Valuation by 2030; Supply Chain Disruptions Due to COVID-19 Outbreak Affecting Market Growth - Persistence Market Research

PERSISTENCE MARKET RESEARCH analysis says that, the global bicycle components market is anticipated to expand at a healthy CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period of 2020-2030.

Key Takeaways from Bicycle Components Market Study

Growth in population will create significant demand for bicycles, and indirectly surge the need for bicycle components. East Asia is the largest base for consumption as well as production of bicycles.

is the largest base for consumption as well as production of bicycles. In Europe , government regulations to boost green transportation have led to a spike in the number of people using bicycles for transportation. The bicycle components market in Europe is expected to grow at a healthy CAGR over the forecast period.

, government regulations to boost green transportation have led to a spike in the number of people using bicycles for transportation. The bicycle components market in is expected to grow at a healthy CAGR over the forecast period. Gradual inclination of today's youth toward cycling sports has had a positive impact on the sales of sports bicycles such as mountain bikes and cruiser bikes. Cycling events across the globe attract many sponsors, which has also provided a commercial perspective toward using mountain bikes. The mountain bikes segment dominates the Europe market in terms of volume and value.

market in terms of volume and value. Developments in component materials have led to improved performance characteristics, advanced mechanical properties, and lightweight construction. However, this has also led to increased costs.

Due to restrictions brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, production of bicycle components has been hit, which will negatively impact market growth in the short term.

"Bicycles will continue to be used in future because they act as a tool to reshape mobility with very little effort. The future of bicycles will be dominated by digital technologies, which will make their way into every bicycle component and provide ultimate riding satisfaction," says a PERSISTENCE MARKET RESEARCH analyst.

Market Landscape Continues to Remain Fairly Fragmented

The global bicycle components market is fairly fragmented at global and regional levels. Tier-1 manufacturers account for one-fifth of the market share in the global market. Some of the leading players included in the report are SRAM LLC, Shimano Inc, Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd, and Dorel Industries Inc. To gain a competitive advantage in this space, market participants are involved in B2B networking with bicycle manufacturers, investments in R&D, promotion at cycling events, partnerships, product innovation, and acquisition activities to achieve market growth.

The research report bicycle components market published by Persistence Market Research analyzes market demand trends of the product on a value and volume basis. The report contains global industry analysis of 2015–2019 and opportunity assessment for 2020–2030. The report provides in-depth analysis of the bicycle components market through different segments - component, bicycle, sales channel, and region. The bicycle components market report also provides supply and demand trends, pricing trends, cost structure, and market presence of leading manufacturers, along with an overview of the parent market.

