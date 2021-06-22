Biamp, a Portfolio Company of Highlander Partners, Acquires Denmark-based Neets A/S

Neets' highly respected technology offering includes a comprehensive family of device controllers, control interfaces, and control software that is distinct for its ease-of-use and elegant design. It has also recently added several other innovative products that target conferencing applications including media bars, cameras, device hubs, and in-table connectivity systems. Neets' products and expertise enhance Biamp's current control offerings and help cement its leading position as a full line, global supplier of professional AV technology.

"Neets is a company I've been impressed by and have been following for many years. Their products are notable for their extraordinary ease-of-use and careful consideration of everyone that encounters them in the product lifecycle; from designer, to programmer, to installer, to end user," commented Rashid Skaf, Biamp President, CEO, and Co-Chairman. "I'm extremely pleased to welcome Neets into the Biamp family. Neets' products directly complement Biamp's solutions and will let us target an even wider range of venue types, sizes, and use cases and offer even more complete systems. This acquisition makes it easier than ever for our customers to stay within the Biamp solutions family for all applications."

"I am excited to combine forces with Biamp and deliver the benefits of Neets' solutions to a global audience. The Neets team has spent over two decades building and refining the best control solutions in the industry," commented Michael Jarl Christensen, CEO of Neets A/S. "As part of Biamp, with its broad product portfolio and worldwide distribution system, Neets will be able to deliver its products to a far larger customer community."

The acquisition marks the fifth add-on transaction since Highlander's initial purchase of Biamp in December 2017. Jeff Hull, President and CEO of Highlander Partners, noted that "With each additional organic product innovation and targeted acquisition, Biamp's diverse, complementary line of products expands and further entrenches us as the partner of choice for end users, distributors, and integrators alike."

Ben Slater, Co-Chairman of Biamp and Partner at Highlander Partners, added "At Biamp our driving motivation is to connect people through extraordinary audiovisual experiences – and the world is demanding these connections today more than ever before. This acquisition is the latest step toward furthering this mission. We are thrilled to add both Neets' technology and team to our rapidly growing organization."

About Biamp Systems

Biamp Systems is a leading provider of innovative, networked media systems that power the world's most sophisticated audio/video installations. The company is recognized worldwide for delivering high-quality products and backing each one with a commitment to exceptional customer service.

Biamp is dedicated to creating products that drive the evolution of communication through sight and sound. The award-winning Biamp product suite includes: Tesira® media system for digital audio and video networking, TCM beamtracking microphones, Devio® collaboration tool for modern workplaces, Audia® digital audio platform, Nexia® digital signal processors, and Vocia® networked public address and voice evacuation system. Each has its own specific feature set that can be customized and integrated in a wide range of applications, including corporate boardrooms, conference centers, huddle rooms, performing arts venues, courtrooms, hospitals, transportation hubs, campuses, and multi-building facilities. For more information on Biamp, please visit www.biamp.com. For more information on Neets A/S, please visit https://neets.io.

About Highlander Partners

Highlander Partners, L.P. is a Dallas-based private investment firm with over $2 billion of assets under management. The firm focuses on making investments in businesses in targeted industries in which the principals of the firm have significant operating and investing experience. Highlander Partners uses a buy and build investment approach, creating value by helping companies grow organically and through acquisitions. For more information, visit www.highlander-partners.com.

