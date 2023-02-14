Bharti Airtel Deploys Ribbon's Apollo Optical Transport Services Platform for Long Haul DWDM Network Expansion

Network covers more than 30,000 kilometers of fiber (over 18,000 miles) across North-west India

PLANO, Texas, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global provider of real time communications technology and IP optical networking solutions to many of the world's largest service providers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure operators to modernize and protect their networks, today announced that Bharti Airtel ("Airtel"), India's leading telecommunications services provider, has selected Ribbon to build its new high-speed transport network.

This project is based on a disaggregated approach, a critical part of Airtel's modernization strategy that enables them to offer cost optimized 5G mobile backhaul and high-speed enterprise business connectivity throughout Northwestern India.

The modern network architecture leverages Ribbon's Apollo suite of programmable and open optical transport platforms, with support for a combined network capacity across C&L bands of up to 51.2T, positioning Airtel to effectively fulfill both current and future bandwidth needs. The Long Haul solution will support the transport of 100GE/400GE IP services over 400G Optical channels. Finally, Ribbon's Muse domain orchestration platform also delivers real-time network monitoring and management at the click of a mouse.

"Airtel continues to push the boundaries in digital service delivery and we're proud to support their mission with our solutions and expertise," said Sam Bucci, Chief Operating Officer, Ribbon. "This massive new network will have a tremendous impact as it delivers extensive capacity in one of the world's most populous countries."

