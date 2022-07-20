BGI UK Launches HotMPS Chemistry and Sequencing Services

LONDON, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BGI UK is pleased to announce that it is ready to deploy HotMPS sequencing chemistry and services in the UK. This range of sequencing products was launched in April 2022 by MGI Tech, which is also a subsidiary of the BGI Group.

Showcased at the European Society of Human Genetics annual meeting in June this year, the HotMPS products have been developed especially for DNBSeq-G400RS and DNBSeq-G400 instruments, whose software has been configured for HotMPS.

As of the 6th of July, HotMPS chemistry and equipment have been made available to selected labs across the UK, and BGI UK plans to launch complementary products and services.

BGI took the strategic decision to invest in the UK prior to the pandemic, considering the country's global leadership in genomics and life sciences. BGI established a laboratory in London at the QMB Innovation Centre, which served as a COVID-19 testing lab throughout the pandemic. BGI has processed around 100,000 COVID-19 PCR tests to date, for both public and private organisations, and expects to offer new genetic testing products soon. With global post-pandemic recovery, BGI is continuing to develop the sequencing capacity and service offering in the UK.

Ryan Liu, General Manager and Lab Director of BGI UK, indicated, "With the newly announced HotMPS sequencing products, we are excited to expand the range of services offered at our BGI UK lab. We are looking forward to building long-standing partnerships within the UK".

