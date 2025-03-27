BFSI Security Summit 2025 to Address Rising Cybersecurity Threats in Africa's Financial Sector

JOHANNESBURG, March 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The IT News Africa BFSI Security Summit 2025 is set to take place on May 7, 2025, at the Radisson Blu Gautrain, Sandton, Johannesburg, bringing together leading cybersecurity experts, IT decision-makers, and industry pioneers to tackle the growing cyber risks facing Africa's banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) sector.

Cybersecurity remains a top concern for financial institutions in Africa. In 2024, the Bank of Uganda fell victim to an offshore hacking group known as "Waste," resulting in the theft of approximately $16.8 million. Additionally, ZB Financial Holdings in Zimbabwe experienced a ransomware attack in July 2024, leading to significant data leaks affecting customer and operational information. More recently, in South Africa, Standard Bank confirmed that it experienced a data breach that involved limited personal and financial information. These incidents underscore the urgent need for robust cybersecurity strategies within the BFSI sector.

Why Attend?
The BFSI Security Summit is the premier platform for CISOs, CIOs, IT directors, and cybersecurity leaders to explore the latest strategies and technologies to secure Africa's financial landscape. Key topics on the agenda include:

  • Ransomware and Data Breaches: Strengthening cybersecurity resilience in banking and insurance.
  • Securing Emerging Tech: Mitigating risks in AI, blockchain, and cloud adoption.
  • Data Privacy and Compliance: Navigating Africa's evolving regulatory landscape.
  • Incident Response in BFSI: Best practices in breach management and risk mitigation.

"Cybercrime is evolving at an alarming rate, and financial institutions in Africa are prime targets. The BFSI Security Summit will provide a crucial platform for industry leaders to collaborate, share insights, and implement strategies to safeguard their organizations," says Abe Wakama, CEO of IT News Africa.

Who Should Sponsor & Exhibit?
The summit offers a unique opportunity for cybersecurity solution providers, fintech innovators, and IT security firms to showcase their expertise and connect with key decision-makers. Sponsors will benefit from high-impact brand visibility, lead generation, and networking with top BFSI executives.

How to Get Involved

For media inquiries, sponsorship, or speaking opportunities, contact events@itnewsafrica.com

Join us in shaping the future of BFSI cybersecurity in Africa!

