BeyondBeauty Americas -- Miami Beach Rescheduled to February 4-6, 2021

While we continue strong in our mission to establish a thriving business platform for the beauty industry in North and South America, the decision to postpone BeyondBeauty Americas – Miami Beach was taken as a necessary move, after careful consideration and close consultations with the key stakeholders, exhibitors and industry partners.

According to Claudia Bonfiglioli, General Manager of the Informa Markets - Beauty: "Our team has considered the shifting beauty industry landscape with the goal to optimize our timing within the new dynamic and maximize the business opportunities for our show exhibitors and visitors. We are dedicated to an excellent customer experience and providing a safe and profitable platform for our clients to meet and network with key players of the industry.

Through Informa Market's portfolio of 13 global beauty events we will continue to provide digital content for and on the beauty industry through webinars, virtual event offerings, and many other vehicles connecting professionals."

We believe these revised dates will allow more time for normality and confidence to return to the marketplace, ease travel restrictions, and all-around provide better conditions for exhibitors and visitors to engage.

Our sole focus remains to provide an event of enhanced quality, with more exhibitors and qualified trade buyers to make their participation a huge success. BeyondBeauty Americas – Miami Beach will be the first Beauty event in 2021, where beauty retailers, importers, distributors and manufacturers will meet to look for new, innovative products.

Stay tuned as we go through this difficult time together. We are confident that, before too long, together the beauty community will overcome this situation stronger than ever.

Stay safe!

ABOUT INFORMA MARKETS (www.informamarkets.com):

Informa Markets on Beauty segment has an extensive network powered by B2B events across 11 cities in Asia (Bangkok, Chengdu, Ho Chi Minh City, Hong Kong, Jakarta, Kuala Lumpur, Manila, Mumbai, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Tokyo), the world's fastest growing markets. By further expanding its strength, the Beauty Portfolio now includes a new B2B event in Miami 2021 serving the East coast and USA, South America and Caribbean Islands regions. Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio is comprised of more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world's leading exhibitions organizer, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.

