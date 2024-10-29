Beyond the Hype: HTX Ventures Report Reveals the Surprising Power of Meme Coins in Crypto

SINGAPORE, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HTX Ventures, the global investment division of HTX, today unveils its latest research to discuss one of the hottest sectors in crypto this year, the meme coins. It has always been a popular topic within the crypto community, but in 2024, some new trends have emerged to drive the meme coin craze to a new level. This report, titled 2024 Meme Sector Analysis: From Viral Spread to Ecosystem Beachhead , aims to probe into the current state and developmental characteristics of meme coins to explain how the paradigm has been changed, helping readers better understand the sector.

The report started with why meme coins have the magic to trigger craze. "The dissemination of internet memes is in many ways similar to the spread of infectious diseases," it said. A meme depends on its users' sharing to rapidly spread. Once it hits a popular social network, it can "infect" a large number of users, especially when it is met with strong emotional responses or features elements that are easy to imitate. Users with a large following can substantially accelerate the dissemination of memes, just like "superspreaders" of diseases.

The crypto world is witnessing a massive meme coin surge, which started in early 2024 and is still lasting. The report continued with the new characteristics of the meme coin sector in this cycle. The emergence of meme coin launchpads, such as pump.fun and SunPump, is a game-changer. These platforms streamlined the process of creating and trading meme coins while seamlessly integrating with major blockchains, thus attracting a large user base. The ability to offer unique selling propositions that combine cultural trends with technological innovations is one of the keys to the success of meme coin launchpads.

With the help of the launchpads, meme coins have been performing well this year and captured much of the market's attention. It leads to various market participants having "integrated liquidity with the meme coin ecosystem, using meme coins as pioneers to ignite and lead market enthusiasm, liquidity, and ecosystem development", which is another salient feature in this cycle, as the report pointed out.

The role meme coins play in ecosystem development can be interpreted in two ways. First, major public chains and projects are embracing meme coins to draw in funds, which can be later absorbed by the ecosystem's infrastructure. Second, with great ability to generate significant profits, meme coins are the perfect gateway for newcomers to enter the crypto space.

Using meme coins as a way to attract liquidity is now popular among various chains. Some notable examples include Linea's $FOXY, Base's $DEGEN, and Zora's $HIGH.

The new trends have shifted the landscape of the meme coin sector, and more types of meme projects have been created. As listed in the report, there are institutional investor-controlled coins, which are characterized by large reserves and rapid price hikes, headline-associated coins, which correspond to headlines involving the words and actions of high-profile figures like Elon Musk or Donald Trump, community coins, a more classic category that often features cats and dogs, celebrity coins, which are related to celebrities, and more.

Lastly, the report discussed the outlook for the meme coin sector in the second half of 2024. With growing recognition and participation from various ecosystems going into meme coins, a new consensus is being established that meme coins are not only an individual investors' thing, but also are expected to further influence ecosystem building and project development.

Meanwhile, as interest rates are likely to trend downward, a more relaxed macro environment may come soon. "Meme coins are poised for growth attributable to their small market caps, quick recognition, and low participation barriers," the report concluded.

To read the full report, please visit: https://htxventures.medium.com/2024-meme-sector-analysis-from-viral-spread-to-ecosystem-beachhead-8e754a0106a0

About HTX Ventures

HTX Ventures, the global investment division of HTX, integrates investment, incubation, and research to identify the best and brightest teams worldwide. With more than a decade-long history as an industry pioneer, HTX Ventures excels at identifying cutting-edge technologies and emerging business models within the sector. To foster growth within the blockchain ecosystem, we provide comprehensive support to projects, including financing, resources, and strategic advice.

HTX Ventures currently backs over 300 projects spanning multiple blockchain sectors, with select high-quality initiatives already trading on the HTX exchange. Furthermore, as one of the most active FOF (Fund of Funds) funds, HTX Ventures invests in 30 top global funds and collaborates with leading blockchain funds such as Polychain, Dragonfly, Bankless, Gitcoin, Figment, Nomad, Animoca, and Hack VC to jointly build a blockchain ecosystem. Visit us here.

