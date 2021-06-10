Betway announces partnership with G2 Esports

BERLIN, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading online bookmaker Betway is proud to announce their latest global esports partnership with the industry leading organisation, G2 Esports.

The partnership will see Betway and G2 Esports work together to co-create a variety of different unique experiences and exciting opportunities for loyal fans and the wider esports community.

Since its launch in 2015, G2 has grown to be one of the leading entertainment assets in esports, bringing together some of the best competitive players in the world. As well as collaborating on new and innovative social media promotions, which will encourage growth across multiple channels, the two pioneering brands will bring loyal fans exciting show matches, engaging live streams, video content, fan activations and multiple giveaway opportunities.

Carlos 'Ocelote' Rodriguez, founder of G2 Esports, said: "2021 is full of good news for the G2 army already. Betway has been around for a long while and has managed to stay relevant through great content and collaborations with key players. They've been nothing but great at ensuring we are able to showcase all G2 brand attributes in everything we do together, and I can guarantee we'll have a lot of fun in these next few years."

Adam Savinson, on behalf of Esports at Betway, said: "Betway is very proud to be bringing one of the world's largest and most iconic esports organisations into its market leading sponsorship portfolio. Joining forces with the G2 team is a landmark partnership for us and will allow us to bring millions of loyal fans closer to the action through the collaborative content and activations planned across the year."

About Betway

Betway is part of Super Group: the global digital company which provides first class entertainment to the worldwide betting and gaming community.

Super Group is the holding company for leading global online sports betting and gaming businesses: Betway, a premier online sports betting brand, and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The group is licensed in over 20 jurisdictions, with leading positions in key markets throughout Europe, the Americas and Africa. For more information, visit www.sghc.com .

Betway Group a leading provider of innovative and exciting entertainment across sports betting, casino and esports betting. Launched in 2006, the company operates across a number of regulated online markets. Betway prides itself on providing its customers with a bespoke, fun and informed betting experience, supported by a fair, safe, secure and responsible environment.

Betway is a member of several prominent industry-related bodies, including International Betting Integrity Association (IBIA), iGaming European Network (iGEN), the Independent Betting Adjudication Service (IBAS), Sports Wagering Integrity Monitoring Association (SWIMA) and the Betting and Gaming Council (BGC), and is ISO 27001 certified through the trusted international testing agency eCOGRA.

ABOUT G2 ESPORTS

G2 is one of the world's leading entertainment and esports brands. G2 was co-founded in 2015 by legendary League of Legends player-turned-team owner, Carlos 'ocelote' Rodriguez, and veteran esports entrepreneur and investor, Jens Hilgers.

In the past five years, G2 has built a global fanbase of over 25 million fans spanning EMEA, North American, Latin America and Asia Pacific. International household name brands are increasingly recognising the opportunities that esports can offer to tap into an engaged youth audience. G2 currently counts the likes of BMW, Logitech G, Philips, Red Bull, Twitch and Mastercard amongst its strategic commercial partners.

Boasting an Instagram following of 1.3 million and Twitter followers in excess of 1.2 million G2 has a loyal community that follows every twist and turn of the club's fortunes along the global esports calendar.

More information is available at: https://g2esports.com

