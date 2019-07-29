Betway and PSG.LGD Seal Six-figure Sponsorship

Leading online bookmaker extends esports activity with exciting French-Chinese gaming team

LONDON, July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading online bookmaker Betway has entered into a global partnership with PSG.LGD, a leading professional DOTA 2 esports team.

The six-figure agreement will see Betway branding appear on the players' jerseys and jackets, and the bookmaker will also receive access to the players for content creation, as well as experiential and social media activities.

The latest deal builds on Betway's strong portfolio of esports partnerships, which currently includes DOTA 2 sponsorships with Ninjas in Pyjamas (NIP) and Invictus Gaming, alongside partnerships with NIP's CS:GO team, as well as BIG and MIBR. Betway also sponsors a number of CS:GO tournaments, including ESL Pro League, Intel Extreme Masters, ESL One and the BLAST Pro Series.

PSG.LGD is a professional DOTA 2 team that sits within PSG's wider esports organisation. PSG Esports was formed in 2016 and has a number of professional teams competing across different games.

The newly Betway-sponsored team landed two Majors on the 2017-2018 DOTA 2 Pro Circuit, which helped them secure a direct invite to The International 2018, where they advanced to the grand finals but lost against OG in game five.

Anthony Werkman, CEO at Betway, said: "Having already had plenty of success with sponsorship in esports, we are very excited to have signed a new partnership with PSG.LGD.

"The PSG brand is incredibly strong around the world and their involvement in esports has already been extremely successful, notably their more recent move into DOTA 2 with LGD. The PSG.LGD team has celebrated some early victories on the DOTA 2 circuit and we can't wait to be part of their future success.

"Betway has always aimed to be at the forefront of the esports movement, and we look forward to partnering with yet another major player in the space."

Sébastien Wasels, Managing Director of the Paris Saint-Germain Asia-Pacific office, added: "We are pleased to welcome Betway to the Paris Saint-Germain family as a jersey partner of our esports team. The partnership between such a globally recognised brand and our Club is yet another sign of the international appeal of the Paris Saint-Germain brand.

"From now on, Betway and Paris Saint-Germain will shine together around the world to the rhythm of our team's successes, starting with one of the biggest DOTA 2 events of the year this summer: The International, which will take place in Shanghai in August.

Fabien Allègre, Chief Brand Diversification Officer at PSG, was also delighted with this partnership: "This new partnership confirms our development strategy in the sport. This is the reward for the ambitious project of our PSG.LGD team. With Betway, we will be able to offer more exclusive content for a wide international audience and engage even more with the DOTA 2 community."

Video: https://www.youtube.com/embed/vVUB1epggVE

About the Betway Group

The Betway Group is a leading provider of first-class entertainment across sports betting, casino, bingo and poker. Launched in 2006, the company operates across a number of regulated online markets and holds licences in the UK, Malta, Italy, Denmark, Spain, Belgium, Germany and Ireland. Based in Malta and Guernsey, with support from London, Isle of Man, Stockholm and Cape Town, the Betway team comprises over 1,000 people.

Betway prides itself on providing its customers with a bespoke, fun and informed betting experience, supported by a safe and secure environment. Betway is a member of several prominent industry-related bodies, including ESSA, the Independent Betting Adjudication Service (IBAS) and the Remote Gambling Association (RGA), and is ISO 27001 accredited through the trusted international testing agency eCOGRA. It is also a partner of the Professional Players Federation (PPF) and is a donor to the Responsible Gambling Trust.

In addition to the flagship Betway brand, the Betway Group operates a number of other brands including Dream Bingo, Bingo on the Box, Spin Casino and the Hippodrome Online Casino. For more information about Betway's various products and licenced brands, please visit www.betwaygroup.com.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/926919/Betway_Logo.jpg

Related Links

http://www.betwaygroup.com/



SOURCE Betway