BetTOM Launches in UK with EveryMatrix Partnership, Bringing Next-Gen Betting and Casino Experience to Players

UCKFIELD, England, July 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BetTOM, a bold new entrant in the UK online gambling scene, has officially launched its new uk sports betting and casino platform in partnership with tier-1 technology provider EveryMatrix.

Backed by a multi-year agreement, BetTOM now brings players a fully featured betting and gaming experience — powered by EveryMatrix's industry-leading turnkey solution, including real-time operations control, advanced marketing tools, and a proprietary horse racing platform.

Founded and led by Paul Colley, a veteran in the gaming sector, BetTOM is on a mission to redefine what UK players expect from a sportsbook and online casino. The brand enters the market with a clear focus: combining world-class product depth with friendly customer support and service.

Unmatched Product Features from Day One

BetTOM players can already enjoy a wide-ranging and immersive gambling experience, including:

With its headquarters in East Sussex and its heart firmly in the UK, BetTOM is determined to offer recreational players not just great odds and games — but a genuine sense of community and trust.

Paul Colley, CEO, BetTOM, said:
"BetTOM is more than just another betting site — it's a player-first proposition. We've built this brand on UK values: integrity, trust, quality, and appreciation for the customer.
Partnering with EveryMatrix has allowed us to deliver a top-tier product from day one.
With their powerful tech stack behind us, we're confident we can grow quickly into a trusted and well-loved UK brand."

Ebbe Groes, Group CEO and co-founder, EveryMatrix, said:
"We're proud to welcome BetTOM to the EveryMatrix platform and thrilled to support their rapid rise. Paul and his team have executed one of the most impressive launches we've seen — and we believe BetTOM is set to become a household name in the UK market."

About BetTOM

Licensed by the GB Gambling Commission and launched in May 2025, BetTOM is a UK-focused online sportsbook and casino operator committed to delivering a best-in-class user experience.

📍 Based in East Sussex
🌐 Visit: www.bettom.com
📧 Press: support@bettom.com
