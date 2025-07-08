BetTOM Launches in UK with EveryMatrix Partnership, Bringing Next-Gen Betting and Casino Experience to Players

UCKFIELD, England, July 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BetTOM, a bold new entrant in the UK online gambling scene, has officially launched its new uk sports betting and casino platform in partnership with tier-1 technology provider EveryMatrix.

Backed by a multi-year agreement, BetTOM now brings players a fully featured betting and gaming experience — powered by EveryMatrix's industry-leading turnkey solution, including real-time operations control, advanced marketing tools, and a proprietary horse racing platform.

Founded and led by Paul Colley, a veteran in the gaming sector, BetTOM is on a mission to redefine what UK players expect from a sportsbook and online casino. The brand enters the market with a clear focus: combining world-class product depth with friendly customer support and service.

Unmatched Product Features from Day One

BetTOM players can already enjoy a wide-ranging and immersive gambling experience, including:

Live streaming of UK and Irish horse racing and greyhound racing

of Cash-out and bet builder features

and features Esports streaming and betting

A comprehensive casino and live casino offering from top-tier content providers

offering from top-tier content providers Dedicated UK-based customer service, including live chat

With its headquarters in East Sussex and its heart firmly in the UK, BetTOM is determined to offer recreational players not just great odds and games — but a genuine sense of community and trust.

Paul Colley, CEO, BetTOM, said:

"BetTOM is more than just another betting site — it's a player-first proposition. We've built this brand on UK values: integrity, trust, quality, and appreciation for the customer.

Partnering with EveryMatrix has allowed us to deliver a top-tier product from day one.

With their powerful tech stack behind us, we're confident we can grow quickly into a trusted and well-loved UK brand."

Ebbe Groes, Group CEO and co-founder, EveryMatrix, said:

"We're proud to welcome BetTOM to the EveryMatrix platform and thrilled to support their rapid rise. Paul and his team have executed one of the most impressive launches we've seen — and we believe BetTOM is set to become a household name in the UK market."

About BetTOM

Licensed by the GB Gambling Commission and launched in May 2025, BetTOM is a UK-focused online sportsbook and casino operator committed to delivering a best-in-class user experience.

