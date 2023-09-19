Betting analytics website MightyTips.com signs player sponsorship deal for Sheffield Wednesday veteran Liam Palmer

LONDON, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MightyTips.com, one of the biggest betting analytics portals with over 1m monthly views, concluded another player sponsorship agreement with a Championship club. The latest addition is Sheffield Wednesday full-back Liam Palmer .

Liam Palmer is the fourth player from the Championship to be sponsored by MightyTips.com. Previous deals include Blackburn Rovers captain midfielder Lewis Travis , Cardiff City central defender Dimitrios Goutas , and Huddersfield Town prospect Scott High .

Mighty Tips football logo (CNW Group/MightyTips)

By sponsoring Liam Palmer in the 2023/24 season, MightyTips.com aims to enhance brand visibility and strengthen our bonds with English football fans and the British sports community in general.

MightyTips.com Communications and Marketing Manager Eugene Ravdin said: "We are thrilled to unveil Liam Palmer as our latest sponsored player. We are eager to see him on the pitch as Sheffield Wednesday strive to make their mark in the Championship after winning promotion. The Championship provides us with unique reach and fan engagement opportunities."

A club academy product, Liam Palmer is currently Sheffield Wednesday longest-serving player with over 350 appearances under his belt. He made his first team debut in 2010 and had since left just once, spending the 2012/13 season on loan with Tranmere Rovers. Such was the impact of the right-back who can also cover centre-back and defensive midfield positions, that he claimed Sheffield Wednesday Player of the Year award twice, in 2013/14 and 2022/23.

Liam Palmer made 47 league appearances last season adding six goals and three assists as Wednesday finished third in League One and won promotion. He has also won eight caps for Scotland in 2019-2021.

The 31-year-old underwent groin surgery in the summer and featured four times this season as Sheffield Wednesday struggle to make their mark in the Championship early in the season.

Formed in 1867, Sheffield Wednesday is one of the oldest football clubs in the world. They are also one of the most decorated English teams with four league titles, three FA Cups, one League Cup and one FA Community Shield to their name. Sheffield Wednesday spent most of their history in the top division, but have not played at that level since 2000.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2213657/MightyTips_Betting_analytics_website_MightyTips_com_signs_player.jpg

Eugene Ravdin, Communications & Marketing Manager, SEOBROTHERS Latvia / MightyTips.com, Telegram: @eugrav, Email: jevgenijs.ravdins@seobrotherslv.com

SOURCE MightyTips