BetterPlace expands its presence into GCC, announces latest strategic partnership with AMY TECH DMCC

DUBAI, UAE, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a move to increase its market share in the GCC region, BetterPlace, Asia's leading SaaS platform for frontline workforce management, has announced its partnership with AMY TECH DMCC, a prominent consultancy, implementation, and support service provider specializing in seamlessly assisting corporate businesses to cloud-based Microsoft Dynamics ERP and CRM solutions. This announcement comes a month after its first partnership with EvomatiQ and its global partnership with Microsoft. BetterPlace aims to penetrate the GCC market through EvomatiQ and through Microsoft it aims to strengthen its market credibility and SaaS offering by expanding its AI and technology capabilities on its platform, as well as collaborate on joint GTM initiatives.

The alliance between BetterPlace and AMY TECH DMCC is expected to expand the company's market penetration in the GCC and enable it to serve a large number of businesses. With more than 500 businesses operating in the area, each with an average workforce of at least 1000 frontline workers, BetterPlace's partnership with AMY TECH DMCC will give it a chance to reach a sizable customer base with its services. BetterPlace's advanced HCM platform aims to improve automated hiring, rostering and shift management, leave and attendance, performance management, learning and upskilling, multi-country payroll, and compliance. for their clients in hospitality, retail, e-commerce logistics, and FMS.

Vinay Punjabi, Managing Director at AMY TECH DMCC said, "Managing frontline workforce has typically been a challenge for HR teams. With BetterPlace, AMY will be able to engage customers with a large base of frontline workforce and will empower HR teams to streamline their frontline workforce operations. With the BetterPlace platform, we will be able to reach out to the last mile frontline workers and encapsulate them too in the formal economy."

Pravin Agarwala, Co-founder & Group CEO, BetterPlace, added, "The GCC region boasts a substantial market opportunity with over 18 million frontline workers and an estimated market opportunity of USD 28 billion. Recognizing the immense potential, BetterPlace is strategically investing USD 20 million to tap into this flourishing market. As part of this comprehensive master plan, the partnership with AMY TECH DMCC plays a crucial role, enabling BetterPlace to leverage its expertise and jointly capitalize on this wonderful opportunity. We are excited and look forward to the impact that this partnership holds for the region."

About BetterPlace

Founded in 2015, BetterPlace is Asia's largest frontline workforce management SaaS platform. The company has benefitted over 30 million workers and families and empowered over 1500 companies as clients across Asia. Being a full-stack solution, BetterPlace caters to the entire value chain of frontline workforce management from discovery, hiring and onboarding to vendor management, rostering, upskilling, productivity management, benefits transfer, and credit.

