Better Healthcare through Clinician Collaboration to surge at a 13% Growth By 2031

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Persistence Market Research's new industry analysis, the global clinical communications and collaboration market demand is poised to surge at a CAGR of over 13% through 2031.

Increasing cases of violence at workplaces is leading to the deployment of solutions that can help organizations ensure the safety of their staff members. The possibility of workplace violence is more frequent in hospitals than at other workplaces.

Clinical communication and collaboration solutions are designed in such a way that clinicians, physicians, nurses, and other hospital members are always connected to be able to immediately contact each other and solve any patient's critical situation right away. Hence, using clinical communication and collaboration solutions, hospital staff are able to maintain the flow of contacts to reach out for help in case of any emergency, that too 24x7.

This parameter of ensuring staff safety is responsible for driving demand for clinical communication and collaboration solutions.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

North America was the dominant market in 2020 in terms of value. However, East Asia is expected to be one of the key markets for sustainable revenue generation from clinical communications and collaboration solutions.

was the dominant market in 2020 in terms of value. However, is expected to be one of the key markets for sustainable revenue generation from clinical communications and collaboration solutions. Voice content type holds major share of market, as healthcare organizations are increasingly adopting communication platforms that are more secure and allow doctors, nurses, and other healthcare staff to use smartphones in order to communicate in a secure and reliable manner.

The clinical communications and collaboration industry in Japan is expected to expand at a CAGR of around 16.7% over the next ten years, while that in the India at 14.5%.

is expected to expand at a CAGR of around 16.7% over the next ten years, while that in the at 14.5%. Adoption of communication software is anticipated to surge at a significant rate owing to increasing implementation of managing patient care, building clinical workforce, and managing financial & human resources.

Governments of various countries are taking initiatives to build reliable data sources by encouraging health communication programs between healthcare institutes to exchange information such as patient-level data.

"Clinical communication and collaboration solution providers are focused on developing partnerships with medium- and large-sized wearable device manufacturers. Fusion of wearable and clinical communication and collaboration technologies will facilitate remote monitoring and care," says a Persistence Market Research analyst.

COVID-19 Pandemic Impact Analysis

Global need for technologies that enable collaboration, communication, and education while maintaining social distancing was generated during the COVID-19 outbreak. Video conferencing technology, a tool of clinical communication and collaboration, was helpful in a range of academic activities, including large group webinars, teaching sessions, research meetings, examinations, and academic conferences.

The pandemic proved to be a boon for clinical collaboration and also encouraged alternative healthcare communication. Such factors will result in long lasting adoption of modern communication tools by healthcare organizations.

Persistence Market Research puts forward an unbiased analysis of the global clinical communications and collaboration market, providing historical demand data (2016-2020) and forecast statistics for the period 2021-2031.

To understand the opportunities the market is segmented on the basis of component (hardware (mobiles/tablets, pagers, access points, and others), software (secure messaging, workflow management, user management, and others), and services (support and maintenance, integration, and training)), content type (text, video, and voice), and end user (clinical labs, hospitals, physicians, hotels, retail, correctional facilities, and others), across six major regions of the world.

