BETGOODWIN AGREE TITLE SPONSOR PARTNERSHIP WITH WORLD SENIORS DARTS

UCKFIELD, England, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Betgoodwin, UK online betting and online casino providers, are pleased to announce an agreement with the World Seniors Darts Tour, to become title sponsor for multiple WSDT television events going forwards.

Hot on the heels of the announcement of TNT Sports as the official broadcasting partner, WSDT are delighted to welcome BetGoodwin on board as they continue to grow their product and brand.

Betgoodwin started life as a retail unit in 1997, and in February 2022 they officially launched BetGoodwin online, a new online sportsbook and online casino that's available via app, mobile and PC.

The working relationship between Betgoodwin and WSDT will begin with the WSDT Seniors Matchplay in York in October, and then takes in the WSDT Seniors Masters in Sunderland in November.

WSDT Chairman Jason Francis said of the new agreement;

"We are naturally thrilled to welcome BetGoodwin on board in what is another landmark move for WSDT".

"BetGoodwin have shown that they are passionate about sport, especially through their partnerships in Horse Racing and Boxing, and we are delighted that they have decided to partner us, and enhance the profile of Seniors Darts".

"We look forward to working in partnership with them, and we are proud to have them as our title sponsor for our upcoming TV events".

Julian Head, BetGoodwin CEO, said;

"We are thrilled to be partnering with the WSDT as their title sponsor".

"This is a fantastic opportunity and we look forward to supporting the very entertaining Senior Darts TV events".

"To also be involved with the last two competitions that legendary Phil 'The Power' Taylor will play in is a real privilege for us".

