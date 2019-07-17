Betfred USA and Elite Casino Resorts Sign Agreement for Iowa Sports Betting Operations

World's largest privately-owned retail bookmaker moves into US market in partnership with Elite Casino Resorts in Iowa.

LAS VEGAS, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Betfred, the world's largest privately-owned retail book maker, and premier gaming and resort destination operator, Elite Casino Resorts have executed a technology and operations agreement for Sports Wagering for their Iowa customers.

Subject to regulatory approval Betfred will be offering Elite Casino Resort customers on premise, online and mobile wagering with a full suite of managed products which includes BI/Analytics, Anti-Fraud, Trading, Compliance/GDPR, Customer Support, Payments and Marketing, as well as managed trading operations support. On July 11, 2019, the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission approved Betfred Sports Iowa, LLC as an Out of State Vendor for Grand Falls Casino Resort, LLC.

With over 50 years of market leading experience in the sports betting industry, as reflected in the over 1,600 retail stores in the United Kingdom, Betfred seeks to bring a best in class sports wagering experience to the customers of Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort in Larchwood, IA. Said Dan Kehl, CEO of Elite Casino Resorts, "We are excited to offer our guests another world-class product. With Betfred, Grand Falls Casino and Resort will be the best place in Iowa for sports betting at our casino and on a safe and secure platform."

Fred Done, Chief Executive and co-founder of Betfred said, "I'm delighted to partner with Elite Casino Resorts in Iowa and we look forward to working with our new partners and sharing our joint expertise in what is a very exciting opportunity and market for Betfred."

Betfred has partnered with SCCG Management in Las Vegas, led by its Principal Partner, Stephen Crystal, to represent the company in the US Native American and Non-Tribal gaming market development. SCCG is an internationally respected management consultancy focused on global sports betting, esports and the casino entertainment industries.

ABOUT ELITE CASINO RESORTS

Elite Casino Resorts currently owns and operates three premier gaming and resort destinations in Iowa. The Kehl Family of Dubuque, IA, majority owners of Elite Casino Resorts, have been pioneers in Iowa gaming, awarded the first riverboat gaming operator's license in Iowa on April 1, 1990 for the Dubuque Casino Belle, the first American-flagged vessel to offer gambling cruises in the United States.

ABOUT BETFRED

The company was founded by brothers Fred and Peter Done who started with just one shop in Salford in 1967. Back then Betfred differentiated itself by offering excellent customer value and excellent service and those principles are still at the heart of the business now. Operating across multiple gaming channels including 1600 retail stores, Online & Mobile, positions the company as a leading gaming technology vendor. Built over years of experience providing industry leading in-person and digital betting services, Betfred is poised for an expansion into the American market through SCCG Management. Headquartered in Warrington in the United Kingdom. Betfred have an extensive sponsorship portfolio including the World Snooker Championship, in golf the British Masters, World Matchplay Darts, Rugby League's Super League and Betfred is the Official Bookmaker of Royal Ascot.

ABOUT SCCG

SCCG specializes in the investment in and development of worldwide brands, governmental and regulatory management support, intellectual property, and strategic business development within international land-based casinos, sports wagering, internet gambling, gaming, esports and entertainment markets.

CONTACT

Stephen Crystal, SCCG Management, LLC

stephen.crystal@sccgmanagement.com

http://sccgmanagement.com

http://www.betfredcorporate.com

https://www.linkedin.com/company/sccg-management/

+1 702 427-9354

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/874736/Betfred_Logo.jpg

Related Links

https://sccgmanagement.com



SOURCE SCCG Management, LLC