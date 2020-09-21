Best-selling author & tech investor Gary Vaynerchuk to speak at CoinGeek Live

LONDON, Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gary Vaynerchuk is one of the most prolific content creators on the planet with five New York Times best-selling books under his belt, 2,000,000 Twitter followers, a regular podcaster as well as being the CEO of advertising giant VaynerMedia.

He takes a special interest in emerging tech and is an investor in Twitter, Uber and Facebook. The New York arm of CoinGeek Live will be hosted in The Manhattan Studio where Gary will be part of a panel discussing the emerging on-chain social media landscape. He will be joined alongside media and content creators who are engaging in on-chain social channels that offer different financial returns for content creators.

Gary Vaynerchuk, commented: "I'm incredibly fascinated by block chain technology and I'm thrilled to be joining CoinGeek to share my thoughts regarding this space. I'm excited to see how this landscape will continue to play out over the next couple of years."

The panel will take place at 2:25pm (EST) on Thursday Oct 1, 2020.

To find out more about this new kind of social economy join Gary and the rest of the speakers at CoinGeek Live – a virtual conference broadcasting live from studios in New York and London. You must be registered to enjoy the live experience.

CoinGeek Live is sponsored by The Bayesian Group, Bitcoin Association, the Cozen O'Connor law firm, EHR Data, NB Domain, nChain, TAAL, Omniscape and more.

