Best Online Casinos Canada List Updated: Posido Casino Celebrated with "Rising Star"

After Extensive Reviews and Comparisons, Posido Casino Has Been Celebrated with "Rising Star" Award Thanks to its Record-Breaking Growth in Canada in 2025

VANCOUVER, BC, April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Posido Casino is a fast-growing online casino present in 30+ countries, such as Finland, Germany, Italy, Norway, and France. It received the "Rising Star" award after its successful launch and fast growth in Canada. Thousands of players classify it as one of the best online casinos in Canada.

"It's a dream come true for us" - commented Posido Casino's representative - "we already run successful operations in Europe, Asia and LATAM, but the success we have experienced in Canada is out of this world, and it's all thanks to the Canadian players who have chosen us as their new favorite place for playing casino games".

Claim your welcome bonus at Posido Casino and start playing now!

"Following our celebration as the 'Rising Star', we decided to renovate our welcome offer and give back to the players even more value".

Posido Casino released a new welcome bonus - 100% extra on the first deposit + 200 Free Spins + 1 secret bonus - which interested players can claim by visiting the Posido Casino website now.

Posido Casino started operations in Canada in January 2025, and since then it has boarded over 100,000 new players, and with an outstanding retention and loyalty rate, the brand has been labeled as one of the best online casinos in Canada.

"January was an excellent month for us, because we managed to onboard over 10,000 new players… but the growth rate from February to April has been mind-blowing. We went from 10,000 players to nearly 30,000 in February, then 60,000 in March and in April we have successfully broken through the 100,000 mark".

Posido Casino has revealed the exponential growth is due to the addition of thousands of new casino games, their easy-to-use desktop and mobile platform, fast payouts, high limits and outstanding bonuses and promotions for new and existing players.

The casino invites all players in Canada to join their platform to join the new wave of online gambling, by claiming their inaugural welcome offer of "Get 100% Extra on Your First Deposit + 200 Free Spins + Secret Extra Bonus":

"We Make Online Gambling As Easy and Exciting As Possible"

Posido Casino has expressed their mission of making online gambling as easy and exciting as possible, which is key to keep growing in such an important market as Canada.

"People just want to play, they don't want to complete endless sign up forms nor bother with completing lots of extra steps. This is why we have engineered our sign up process to be as easy as possible".

Posido Casino has shared its tutorial on how to create an account on their platform, to assist all players interested in joining their online casino:

Visit the official Posido Casino website Click on "Register" Select your preferred welcome bonus Enter your email Create a password Click on "Next Step" Fill out the sign up form with all the necessary information Click on "Create Account"

The platform has stated that by following this tutorial, new players can easily create a new account to claim the welcome bonus and start playing the thousands of games available in their casino.

"Posido Casino is easy to use from the moment you land, and it's because we have made our platform user-friendly and intuitive. You can sign up, top up your balance, find your favorite games and request a payout in just a few clicks, and this is one of the reasons why thousands of players already put us at the top of the best online casinos list in Canada".

The online casino has also stated that new players can join their platform even quicker by sign up via FunID, which is one of the features that has made Posido Casino worthy of the "Rising Star" award, because it makes easy for everyone to start playing, even if they have never gambled online before.

Posido Casino Breaks Records in the Online Gambling Industry in Canada

According to iGaming specialists, Posido Casino leads the best online casinos list in Canada in terms of games innovation, after successfully introducing nearly 10,000 games in various categories, highlighting online slots, roulette, instant games and live games.

"Once you register at Posido, you get immediate access to approximately 7,000 different online slots, and then thousands of table games, live games, instant games, bingo, lottery, scratch cards and a lot more to come" - "...and our online casino is also equipped with a complete sportsbook, because we want to become the only parade players need for playing and betting online".

Claim your welcome bonus at Posido Casino and start playing now!

Posido has also broken the record of the biggest online casino welcome bonus in Canada, which is one of the main reasons why it has been awarded "Rising Star" - because this addition has fueled its tremendous growth in the Canadian market.

The online casino has shared the list of promotions and bonuses available on their platform, ready for interested players to claim them:

Easter Giveaway of 7 Million Free Spins

10% Cashback Bonus up to $750

Weekend Reload Bonus of $1,050 + 50 Free Spins

+ 50 Free Spins Bonus Dice up to $1,500

Weekly Reload Bonus of 50 Free Spins

Weekly Cashback Bonus of 15% up to $4,500

Live Casino Cashback Bonus of 25% up to $300

Boosted Odds Bonus for Sports Betting

Weekly Reload Bonus of 50% up to $750 for Sports Betting

The stats provided by Posido Casino show the platform is one of the top performers in the online gambling industry in Canada in terms of retention and loyalty rates, as it reports one of the lowest churn rates amongst operators in the country.

"The list of bonuses and promotions is only going to keep growing and getting better with the passing of time " – "The more players that decide to join us and keep playing on our platform, the more rewards we are going to release. It's a win-win situation for all of us".

According to specialists of the online gambling industry in Canada, Posido Casino is the most rewarding platform from the best online casinos list in the country, as it brings the best value to all new and existing players.

"Everyone Can Win at Posido Casino"

Posido Casino reports one of the reasons why their platform has been growing exponentially in Canada since its launch in early January 2025 is due to their successful referral program.

"All of our players can invite their friends to join Posido Casino, and we reward them greatly. More free spins, more bonuses, exclusive rewards, and a lot more is awaiting for the players who help us spread the word about Posido Casino in Canada".

Since the launch and promotion of the Posido Casino Referral Program, the online casino has increased its client acquisition rate by 25%, which has allowed the brand to build a client base of over 100,000 players in record time.

Posido Casino's representative concludes: "Being worthy of receiving the 'Rising Star' Award lets us know we are on the right track, and it's all thanks to the players in Canada who prefer us, and we are going to keep giving them reasons to play at our casino".