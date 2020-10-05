Best Data Analysis Software in 2020 - Latest Quadrant Ranking Released by 360Quadrants

CHICAGO, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Data analysis software is a software tool that is used to process and manipulate data, analyze the connection, and correlation between the dataset by offering quality analysis such as transcription analysis, grounded theory methodology and content analysis, discourse analysis, and decision-making approaches using Statistical and Analytical Skills. Based upon these skills, data analysis software is categorized as exploratory data analysis and confirmatory data analysis.

360Quadrants provides an in-depth SWOT analysis and evaluates the key vendors in the best data analysis software and places them in the quadrant. This evaluation enables organizations to acquire information about prospects and developments in the market so they can provide the solutions necessary for growth and sector development. 360Quadrants provides a complete listing of major vendors that ease the vendor selection process.

Data Analysis Software Vendor Evaluation

360Quadrants has assessed a total of 37 companies offering data analysis software which were analyzed, of which the top 10 software providers were selected and plotted on a quadrant and recognized as Visionary Leaders (Vanguards), Innovators, Dynamic Differentiators, and Emerging Leaders.

Scoreboard, Wolfram Mathematica, Kissmetrics, and Zoho Analytics have been identified as the Visionary Leaders in the data analysis software space. Visionary leaders provide an extensive product range and have strong global presence.

Compass and Databricks Data Analysis Software have been recognized as Innovators in the data analysis software space. Innovators typically have innovative product portfolios and robust business strategies.

MemSQL has been identified as an Emerging player in the data analysis software space. Emerging players are generally evolving players who develop and sell niche products, made for very specific purposes.

Magellan, MapR, and Mammoth have been identified as Dynamic Differentiators in the data analysis software space. Dynamic Differentiators possess niche product portfolios and robust business strategies which help them in growing constantly.

360Quadrants Assessment

Top vendors of the top data analysis software are identified and thoroughly analyzed by a team of experts including analysts and industry specialists. The vendor evaluation is carried out based on two key factors- product maturity and company maturity. Parameters covered under product maturity include factors such as product offerings, core features, deployment models and pricing models, while company maturity includes factors such as regional presence, verticals catered, partner ecosystem, and the mergers & acquisitions strategy.

The eligible vendors are then evaluated by experts and researchers on more than 80 parameters. These parameters are assigned with specific weightage, and vendors are rated as per the parameters offered. Then an algorithm is processed that generates a quadrant and vendors are placed accordingly.

About 360Quadrants

360Quadrants is the largest marketplace looking to disrupt USD 3.7 trillion of technology spend and is the only rating platform for vendors in the technology space. The platform provides users access to unbiased information that helps them make qualified business decisions. The platform facilitates deeper insights using direct engagement with 650+ industry experts and analysts and allows buyers to discuss their requirements with 7,500 vendors. Companies get to win ideal new customers, customize their quadrants, decide key parameters, and position themselves strategically in niche spaces, to be consumed by giants and startups alike. Experts get to grow their brand and increase their thought leadership. The platform targets the building of a social network that links industry experts with companies worldwide.

360Quadrants will also be launching quadrants in fields such as Language Learning Software, Remote Desktop Software, and Mind Mapping Software.

