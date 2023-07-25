Beroe's AI-Assistant Achieves Milestone with 40,000th Client Query Response, Pioneering Solutions Amidst Supply Chain Volatility

RALEIGH, N.C., July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Beroe Inc, a global SaaS-based procurement intelligence and analytics provider, has achieved a significant milestone by responding to its 40,000th client query through its AI-assistant, Abi. This achievement underscores Beroe's commitment to helping businesses seamlessly navigate both today's and tomorrow's procurement challenges amidst ongoing supply chain volatility.

With Abi, clients can access critical data and information effortlessly, without the need to sift through lengthy reports, further enhancing their ability to make informed, strategic decisions in real-time.

In the fast-paced and complex world of procurement, having automated, productized access to market data, risk, price, cost, and ESG data is no longer a luxury, but a necessity. This need stems from several key factors.

Firstly, the global supply chain is becoming increasingly volatile and unpredictable, making it essential for procurement teams to have real-time access to data to make informed decisions swiftly.

Secondly, the sheer volume of data available can be overwhelming, and automation helps in filtering out the noise, allowing teams to focus on the most relevant and actionable insights.

Thirdly, with the growing emphasis on sustainability and corporate social responsibility, ESG data has become a crucial part of the procurement process. Automated access to this data enables companies to ensure compliance with regulations and align their procurement strategies with their sustainability goals.

Lastly, in an era where cost efficiency is paramount, having immediate access to price and cost data allows procurement teams to identify savings opportunities, negotiate better deals, and ultimately contribute to the company's bottom line. Therefore, automated, productized access to these data points is a game-changer for procurement teams, enabling them to operate more strategically and effectively.

Through its on-demand Procurement Intelligence platform, Beroe LiVE.Ai, and Abi, its AI-enabled assistant, Beroe has been revolutionizing procurement teams across the globe by delivering cutting-edge data and information that significantly aids their sourcing activities. Abi has been instrumental in addressing a wide array of queries pertaining to cost, supply, demand, price, risk, ESG, and market volatility. This innovative tool has not only saved procurement teams precious time but also empowered them to swiftly transition from information gathering to strategic action. By providing immediate and accurate responses to complex queries, Abi has become an indispensable asset in navigating the challenges of the modern procurement landscape.

Over the past three years, Beroe has successfully helped numerous clients navigate supply uncertainty, find alternate suppliers, optimize procurement processes, and address ESG challenges. By doing so, Beroe has enabled clients to free up cash and resources that can be allocated to other valuable investments.

Beroe provides solutions that leverage advanced analytics, predictive modelling, and risk management strategies. These tools arm clients with the insights needed to build resilience and maintain a competitive advantage in a rapidly changing market.

As we move forward, Beroe remains committed to innovating and enhancing its offerings to meet the evolving needs of its clients. With a focus on harnessing the power of data, advanced analytics, and AI, Beroe is poised to help businesses navigate the complexities of the global supply chain, mitigate risks, and seize new opportunities. This commitment to excellence and client success is what makes Beroe a trusted partner for businesses worldwide. As we celebrate the milestone of our 40,000th client advisory, we reaffirm our dedication to empowering procurement teams and driving sustainable growth for our clients.

To learn how you can Abi and Beroe LiVE.Ai can help your procurement teams, reach out contactus@beroe-inc.com.

About Beroe

Beroe is a global SaaS-based procurement intelligence and analytics provider. We deliver intelligence, data, and insights that enable companies to make smarter sourcing decisions – leading to lower costs, reduced risk, and greater profits. Beroe has been a trusted intelligence source for more than 15 years and partners with 10,000 companies worldwide, including 400 Fortune 500 companies.

Learn more about Beroe - www.beroeinc.com/

Media Contact – Debobrata Hembram ( debobrata.hembram@beroe-inc.com )

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/777512/Beroe_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Beroe Inc.