Berlin School of Business and Innovation Announces New Programmes in Partnership with Concordia University Chicago

BERLIN, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Berlin School of Business and Innovation (BSBI), has today announced a partnership with Concordia University Chicago (CUC), to expand its portfolio of programmes.

The international collaboration will see the introduction of two new postgraduate programmes from the CUC College of Business to be delivered at the BSBI Berlin campus. The MA in Innovation and Entrepreneurship and Master in Business Administration will be awarded by CUC and are set to have their first intakes in March 2020.

The programme contents will range across a variety of current and relevant topics such as global marketing in the digital era, organisational behaviour, entrepreneurship and accounting for decision making. Students will learn a wealth of skills that are highly sought after by employers around the world while gaining an internationally-recognised degree.

Germany is one of the most popular options for international students looking to study in Europe1. Situated in the heart of Berlin, BSBI presents a prime location for business studies with a multi-cultural environment.

Dr Alexandra Gray, Academic Director at BSBI, said: "We are delighted to announce our partnership with CUC who will, no doubt, bring expertise and innovation to our new programmes.

"Studying at BSBI is ideal for those with career aspirations of becoming entrepreneurs or leaders in business. Germany offers a compelling landscape of opportunities for students willing to take on the challenge of studying abroad, gaining international experience and discovering a new culture."

With over 150 years of providing outstanding higher education, Concordia University Chicago offers a U.S. liberal arts curriculum that expands your versatility and opens up your future prospects. The partnership with BSBI will see the school bringing its programmes to Europe for the first time. Dr Claudia Santin, Dean of the College of Business at CUC, commented: "We are excited to have BSBI as a partner for our expansion in Germany."

"Their team of qualified staff and academics shares our commitment to students and giving them more opportunities in life. They will be able to study in Berlin and benefit from CUC's business curricula, designed and taught by business leaders and professionals. We believe this partnership will help us as an institution to achieve our vision as a global university."

BSBI launched in 2018 with bachelor's and master's degrees in business administration, tourism hospitality, events management, marketing and finance.

Students who wish to take advantage of either one of the new CUC programmes will have access to all the services provided by both schools, including career and student support, free German lessons and a free five-day executive education course.

For more information visit: https://berlinsbi.com/

About Berlin School of Business and Innovation

Berlin School of Business and Innovation (BSBI) is located in the heart of Berlin on Potsdamer Strasse. The cosmopolitan Schöneberg area will provide graduates with the opportunity to be close to some of the biggest international corporations, enhancing their chances to become exceptional leaders in their chosen field.

Every course is designed with three principles in mind – enterprise, leadership and success – which is why each programme focuses on improving practical business skills and understanding of the industry. Students will receive the tools and information they need for professional success as well as support from industry-focused academics who are at the top of their field. They will also benefit from extensive career support for guidance and advice.

About Concordia University Chicago

With humble beginnings in 1864 as the Addison Lutheran Teachers Seminary in Addison, IL, Concordia University Chicago has grown from a small, single-discipline institution to a globally-focused, liberal-arts university. In October of 1913, more than 40,000 people gathered to dedicate the University's River Forest campus of Concordia Teachers College.

Since then, Concordia-Chicago has experienced decades' worth of growth and expansion, paving the way for not only exceptional teacher education programs, but also an ever-widening curriculum addressing the growing needs of students and society. The college diversified its enrolment with the admission of the first female students in 1936. While teaching remained the focus, additional programs of study were added and by 1957, the first graduate courses were added.

CUC continued its expansion with its first doctoral degree in 2000 and later with the addition of the College of Business, the College of Graduate Studies and the College of Innovation and Professional Programs.

Today, CUC is a richly diverse campus comprising more than 5,000 undergraduate, master's and doctoral students. The University's expanding centres for excellence are establishing the University as a global leader in learning.

1 https://monitor.icef.com/2018/03/germany-ranked-attractive-study-destination-europe/

SOURCE Berlin School of Business and Innovation