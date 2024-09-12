Berlin Heals Strengthens Executive Leadership Team

Berlin Heals appoints proven cardiac rhythm management and heart failure leader John Brumfield as Chief Executive Office

BERLIN, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Berlin Heals Holding AG and its subsidiaries Berlin Heals GmbH and Berlin Heals Corp. which are developing a completely new and groundbreaking method for the treatment of Heart Failure, today announced the appointment of proven leader in cardiac rhythm management and heart failure, John Brumfield as Chief Executive Officer effective October 1, 2024.

John Brumfiel, CEO, Berlin Heals

"Brumfield is a talented medical device executive with a track record of bringing innovative technologies to market. With Berlin Heals' focus on a revolutionary treatment for heart failure, we are thrilled to have someone of Brumfield's cardiac rhythm and heart failure expertise leading the team at Berlin Heals," said Dr. Ulf Berg, Chairman of the Board. "Together with Brumfield's strategic and commercial expertise and Berlin Heals' outstanding team of innovators and technologists, Berlin Heals is now positioned to unlock the full potential of our new technology to change the therapeutic landscape for Heart Failure."

Mr. Brumfield is an executive with more than 20 years of experience building teams that bring novel, complex medical devices to market. Most recently, Mr. Brumfield served as the Global Vice President Marketing of Cardiac Rhythm Management at BIOTRONIK based in Berlin, Germany, where he led strategy and execution of the Cardiac Rhythm Management business unit. Prior to moving to Europe, Mr. Brumfield spent 10 years in Heart Failure at St. Jude Medical, later acquired by Abbott, where he held multiple positions. Most notably the strategic investments and acquisition of CardioMEMS, the commercial launch of CardioMEMS and the acquisition of Thoratec that rounded out a new Heart Failure Business Unit within Abbott. Prior to his decade leading product launches in Heart Failure, Mr. Brumfield held positions within the Cardiac Rhythm Management business at St. Jude Medical in the clinical and sales organizations. Prior to St. Jude Medical, Mr. Brumfield co-invented and launched a concussion and Alzheimer's testing technology called DETECT at the company Zenda Technologies, where he gained his first experience in conducting clinical trials, regulatory approval and commercial launch. While co-founding Zenda, Mr. Brumfield completed his Bachelor's degree in Biomedical Engineering at Georgia Institute of Technology where he later returned to receive his Master in Business Administration.

"It is an honor to join this incredible team of innovators, engineers and scientists. The technology the team has created at Berlin Heals has the real potential to completely change the course of this debilitating disease," added Mr. Brumfield. "I've spent over two decades introducing new innovations in Heart Failure, Electrophysiology, Cardiology and Cardiac Surgery. However, nearly all these innovations have been focused on reducing symptoms or just slowing the progression of the disease, not reversing the disease. The preclinical and initial clinical data shown with the C-MIC system of Berlin Heals provide a solid foundation to build upon to bring this revolutionary technology to the patients who have no alternative. I am excited to join this talented executive leadership team as Berlin Heals enters this next phase."

"We are excited to welcome Mr. Brumfield to our leadership team at Berlin Heals. I look forward to leaning on his extensive commercial experience and strategic mindset. This is the right time to bring this level of experience to our team to prepare us for CE approval, commercial and operational build-out and entering the US Market with an FDA trial," said Marko Bagaric, Co-founder and Member of the Board of Directors.

"Mr. Brumfield brings a wealth of relevant experience in launching heart failure technologies in the US and around the world. We look forward to his addition to our leadership team and will draw on his extensive experience in the world of cardiac rhythm management as we continue to develop our next generation devices," added Dr. Felix Baader, Member of the Board of Directors.

