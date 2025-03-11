Bergene Holm upgrades to IFS Cloud to future-proof manufacturing operations

Leading ERP solution will enable seven manufacturing sites across Norway to improve agility and achieve sustainability goals

LONDON, March 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- IFS, the leading enterprise cloud and Industrial AI software provider, today announced Bergene Holm, a major Norwegian producer of wood-based construction products, is set to implement IFS Cloud to enhance its manufacturing planning processes through the adoption of new industrial AI capabilities.

An IFS customer since 2011, Bergene Holm chose to upgrade to IFS Cloud now to ensure it could access the latest AI-enabled planning functionality within the software solution. This migration will enable the company to quickly adapt processes and workflows in response to changing business demands, efficiently adjust its production schedules, respond to market fluctuations, and optimize resource allocation in real-time.

The platform's ability to track materials and products throughout the supply chain from sourcing to end use was critical to the decision, supporting Bergene Holm's commitment to ensuring sustainability, traceability and transparency across its manufacturing operations. Access to new reverse manufacturing tools is set to further enhance resource efficiency by enabling Bergene Holm to deconstruct finished products and recover valuable materials for reuse and recycling, thereby minimizing waste.

Another key driver for the migration is IFS Cloud's composable architecture, which ensures access to new industry-focused capabilities as they are introduced. Bergene Holm will benefit from ongoing security updates, enhanced regulatory compliance, and ease of access to embedded industrial AI innovation.

This composability will also allow Bergene Holm to tailor it to its specific operational needs by integrating and configuring various functional modules. The company will be able to add advanced inventory management and specialized production planning modules, without disrupting existing workflows, for example.

"We have always valued IFS's extensive knowledge of the timber sector, especially in the Nordics, which was a key reason for our move to IFS Cloud," said Sindre Damgaard, Lead Digitalization, Bergene Holm. "This upgrade will refine our manufacturing processes, strengthen our planning efforts, and help us stay ahead of evolving market demands. We look forward to working closely with IFS to ensure we continue delivering high-quality, sustainable products to our customers."

Bergene Holm is implementing the suite of IFS Cloud's ERP modules covering manufacturing, sales, procurement & finance. The solution will be rolled out to a total 220 users at the company's seven production sites across South-East Norway.

Ann-Kristin Sander, Managing Director, Nordics, IFS, commented: "Bergene Holm's commitment to modernizing its operations and embracing sustainable practices is impressive, and we are proud to continue supporting them on this journey. By implementing IFS Cloud, Bergene Holm gains access to an agile and future-ready platform that integrates seamlessly with their operations, ensuring they continue meeting the demands of their customers while driving efficiency, sustainability, and innovation."

