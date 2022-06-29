Berge Bulk vessel to sail with WindWings in 2023

"This partnership with BAR Tech and Yara Marine is a great step towards our transition to zero-emission operations. Preserving our planet's resources is fundamental to Berge Bulk's sustainability vision and goals," says James Marshall, CEO of Berge Bulk.

"At Berge Bulk, we believe in the results that can be achieved by harnessing wind power. Evaluating this groundbreaking technology, the estimated impact on reducing emissions can be at least as significant as transitional fuels. We look forward to continuing our collaboration with BAR Tech and Yara Marine to install the first WindWings onboard Berge Olympus and for the optimisation needed when deploying such innovative technologies."

This contract strengthens Berge Bulk's commitment to pioneer the shipping industry's decarbonisation journey. They will be an early adopter of wind-assisted propulsion technology, evaluating a pivotal technology to reduce the emissions of its bulker fleet.

"A successful transition to a lower-carbon future can only be achieved through an inclusive approach. I strongly believe that many valuable solutions deserve greater attention, and wind-assisted propulsion is one of them. This collaboration between Berge Bulk, BAR Technologies and Yara Marine skyrockets the momentum for wind propulsion," adds Thomas Koniordos, CEO of Yara Marine Technologies.

"Wind has been the most evident ship propulsion for centuries. We are excited that industry-leading companies like Berge Bulk have the vision and commitment to equip their vessels with wind-assisted propulsion technologies. At Yara Marine, we are delighted to strengthen our partnership with Berge Bulk and proud to enable the large-scale installations for WindWings, bringing back emission-free wind power to shipping."

The large, solid wing sails on board these bulkers will measure up to 50 metres in height and will be capable of reducing CO 2 emissions by as much as 30% through a combination of wind propulsion and route optimisation. By doing so, Berge Bulk aims to take a major step in assisting the broader industry in achieving its emission targets for 2050.

"Berge Bulk's decision to invest in our WindWings technology is a clear endorsement of its commitment to moving to decarbonise its vessel fleet and be one of the leaders of sustainable change in shipping," said John Cooper, Chief Executive Officer, BAR Technologies.

"By retrofitting WindWings technology to existing vessels, firms like Berge Bulk can begin to make an immediate impact on decarbonising their fleets while at the same time seeing significant efficiencies in current fuel use. With Berge Bulk joining a pipeline of WindWings installations through 2023, we look forward to working with our partners to make significant inroads into reducing vessel carbon emissions."

BAR Technologies announced in November 2021 an Approval-in-Principle (AiP) by DNV for BARTech WindWings by Yara Marine Technologies. This AiP assures the industry of the practicality and safety of the technology through a comprehensive assessment of the system's design specifications, safety and usability considerations, and general applicability to sea-going vessels. The AiP also examines the deployment and functionality of WindWings in operation, use in extreme weather conditions, and system redundancy.

WindWings will be installed on board Berge Bulk's vessel in the second quarter of 2023.

About Berge Bulk

Berge Bulk is one of the world's leading independent dry bulk owners with an outstanding reputation for the safe, efficient, and sustainable delivery of commodities around the world. Berge Bulk is a young and dynamic company with a strong commitment to innovative growth and development. It has committed to be carbon neutral by 2025 at the latest.

Berge Bulk owns and manages a fleet of over 80 vessels, equating to more than 14 million DWT. The fleet ranges from handy-size to cape-size to some of the largest vessels ever built, serving the world's major miners, steel mills and charterers. For more information, visit www.bergebulk.com.

About BAR Technologies

Originally formed to exploit the wealth of design knowledge, technical skills and resources built up through BAR's involvement in the America's Cup.

BAR Technologies offer a cohesive team of world leading naval architects & engineers, fluid dynamists, composite specialists and control, data and simulation engineers with access to and knowledge of the latest in both commercial and bespoke in-house design tools.

BAR Technologies provides a wide range of design and engineering consultancy services with a focus on 5 key sectors; High Performance and Super Yachts, Leisure Marine, Heavy Marine, Data & Electronics and Renewables.

Further information can be found by visiting www.bartechnologies.uk.

About Yara Marine Technologies

Yara Marine provides technologies to enable a greener maritime industry.

Since 2010, YMT has been a frontrunner in the emissions reduction industry. Today, Yara Marine offers a cutting-edge portfolio of green technologies, such as SOx scrubbers, fuel optimization systems, turnkey shore power solutions, and the advanced wind-assisted propulsion system WindWings.

Yara Marine works with ship-owners, yards, and naval architects as partners to reduce maritime emissions and drive the change towards a greener maritime industry.

Yara Marine Technologies is headquartered in Oslo, Norway, with branches in Sweden, Poland, and China.

Further information can be found by visiting www.yaramarine.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1850137/Berge_Olympus___WindWings__rev.jpg

SOURCE Berge Bulk