Beond Airline announces Munich and Zurich as its first European launch cities to the Maldives

The world's first premium leisure airline offers all-lay flat seating and a premium travel experience from start to finish

Seats for the inaugural flights are available for purchase now through select travel agents and at flybeond.com

Service from Munich and Zurich begins in mid-November 2023

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Beond, the world's first premium leisure airline, is pleased to announce that Munich and Zurich are the initial origin cities for the airline, flying to Malé, Maldives. The inaugural flights are scheduled for November 2023, with the Munich inaugural departing November 15, and the Zurich inaugural departing November 17.

Beond's Chief Commercial Officer, Sascha Feuerherd said: "We are thrilled to announce Munich and Zurich as launch cities for Beond. Our customers there will enjoy an incredible premium leisure experience on their way to Maldives, a beautiful destination. Our team is hard at work preparing for service launch with a goal to exceed every expectation of our first customers from the moment they book with us."

Beond will begin operations this fall with Maldives as its first hub. The service launch from Europe will begin with an Airbus A319 aircraft with 44 state-of-the-art lay-flat configuration, and a premium on-board experience including fine dining. The airline recently received its Air Operator's Certificate in Maldives from the Maldives Civil Aviation Authority.

About Beond

Beond is the world's first premium leisure airline offering unique and tailored experiences for today's modern travellers. Beond will initiate flights from a variety of destinations with the latest aviation and luxury travel innovations.

