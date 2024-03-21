Beny's PV DC Energy Solution Assists the Energy Transition in the Czech Republic

BRNO, Czech Republic, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At the AMPER 2024 exhibition, leading energy solutions provider Beny showcased its latest industrial and commercial energy storage systems and DC power transmission and distribution solutions for medium to large-scale photovoltaic (PV) power stations. This innovative series of solutions aligns with the current trends in energy storage and photovoltaics, reaffirming Beny's leadership position in the renewable energy industry.

Leading in Commercial Energy Storage Sector

Beny took the opportunity to present its latest commercial energy storage systems. Its "All-In-One" design integrates multiple components, simplifying the system structure. Meanwhile, the prefabricated cabin design offers flexible and convenient deployment and the advanced fire protection system and intelligent temperature control systems (air or liquid cooling) ensure efficient system operation. The energy management system continuously monitors the system's status, accurately identifies safety hazards, and mitigates severe incidents. The system also encompasses features such as peak shaving, emergency backup power, grid balancing, and multi-level parallel operation, making it suitable for various applications, including PV power stations. Beny's commercial energy storage solutions aim to help businesses enhance energy utilization efficiency, optimize power consumption, and reduce dependence on power grids. "These technologies offer our businesses more competitive and advanced energy solutions." expressed attendees at the exhibition.

Ensuring Photovoltaic System Safety

Beny also presented advanced DC power transmission and distribution solutions tailored for medium to large-scale PV power stations. To address potential issues under different conditions, Beny offers high-end products such as combiner boxes, DC circuit breakers, surge protectors, and DC isolator switches to handle overcurrent, short circuits, surges, and other challenges, ensuring the system's stable operation and efficient energy output. As the application of PV systems continues to expand, the importance of protection components becomes increasingly evident. Beny's exhibition garnered interest from industry professionals who appreciated the continuous innovation in this field.

Adapting to the Trend of Development

Mr. Jundan Wang, Beny's General Manager, stated, "We are delighted to participate in the AMPER 2024 exhibition, showcasing our latest energy solutions to industry experts and entrepreneurs. The launch of these solutions is a proactive response to the current trends in energy storage and photovoltaics."

Throughout the exhibition, Beny's professional team engaged in extensive discussions with attendees, receiving positive feedback and inquiries. The company will continue to drive innovation in renewable energy technology, offering customers more advanced energy solutions.