Benjamin Verlingue, new Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Adelaïde Group, unveils the new Better Future 28 strategic plan and aims to become Europe's leading family brokerage company

QUIMPER, France, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Benjamin Verlingue, previously Deputy CEO, takes over from Jacques Verlingue, who will become Chairman of the Group Strategy Committee. He will be supported by Gilles Bénéplanc and Audrey Verlingue, both Deputy CEOs. Following a carefully planned transition, the helm of the Group has now been handed over to the fourth generation of the founding family.

New governance and a new strategic plan for 2028

This latest step in an entrepreneurial saga marked by nine decades of growth comes at a time of rapid expansion, with the Group tripling its sales over the last ten years.

"I am extremely proud to hand over the helm to Benjamin, accompanied by his sister Audrey, whose experience and vision are major assets for the future of the Group. In his previous roles, Benjamin proved his leadership. I am confident in his knowledge of the business and his determination to uphold our business model to ensure our continued development" says Jacques Verlingue, former Chairman of the Adelaïde Group.

"I am very proud and enthusiastic to be taking on this new role. Under Jacques Verlingue's leadership, Adelaïde has become a major European brokerage player. I am going to devote my energy to continuing to grow the Group by contributing to a better future for all our stakeholders, while preserving the Group's independence over the long term," adds Benjamin Verlingue, the new Chairman and CEO of the Adelaïde Group.

The Better Future 28 plan is part of this drive and reveals a clear ambition: to double the Group's turnover by 2028 to €800m. Adelaïde intends to establish itself as the leading family brokerage company on the European market.

The Better Future 28 strategic plan is structured around four main areas:

Organic and external growth

Developing human capital

Technological innovation

A positive impact

Leading companies in their core markets

With a team of 2,500 employees, the Adelaïde Group has set itself the target of recruiting more than 250 new talents in 2024. The plan also unveils a firm commitment to operational excellence for each subsidiary:

Verlingue, which specialises in corporate insurance brokerage, is aiming for a new stage in its growth, with an aggregate turnover target of €450 million in 2028 and the employment of 400 new employees.

and the employment of 400 new employees. Génération aims to reinforce its status as the benchmark Third-Party Administrator (TPA) in social protection, with a target of 3.5 million policyholders with health insurance cover and 1.5 million with personal protection cover by 2028.

Cocoon, which specialises in individual insurance, aims to double in size by 2028 by offering tailored insurance solutions for families based on ethical and responsible practices.

A commitment to financial and non-financial performance

The Better Future 28 plan also focuses on non-financial performance, integrating ESG issues at all levels of the company. The Adelaïde Group has set itself 9 clear performance indicators for 2028 that illustrate its commitment to pursuing sustainable and balanced growth :

Turnover of €800m

6 million policyholders

Volume of premiums brokered: €6bn

100% of employees trained in ESG issues

15% of employees certified at Adelaïde University

2-fold increase in the number of mobility schemes

98% client retention rate

95% customer satisfaction

50/50: Gender balance among managers

About the Adelaïde Group

The Adelaïde Group specialises in insurance consultancy, intermediation, distribution and management. It is geared towards enabling its customers to run their businesses through effective risk management. For over 90 years, the Group has been tirelessly reinventing itself to become one of the main players in insurance brokerage in France, with three thriving companies: Verlingue, Génération and Cocoon. Organic and external growth, the development of human capital, technological innovation and positive impact are the four priorities the Group has set itself to achieve its goal of becoming Europe's leading family-owned insurance broker.

2,500 employees| €3,000bn in premiums brokered|2.4 million policyholders with health insurance cover and 1.1 million with life insurance cover| 5 locations in Europe: France, Great Britain, Switzerland, Portugal, Italy| www.adelaidegroup.fr/en

Press contact

Agence Epoka–Lucie Fortin– lfortin@epoka.fr

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2380073/4781860/Groupe_Adelaide_Logo.jpg