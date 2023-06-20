Benchtop Tools Market to Worth $3 Billion by 2028, Adoption of Benchtop CNC Machines to Boost the Market sales in the Upcoming Years - Arizton

CHICAGO, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the benchtop tools market will grow at a CAGR of 5.42% during 2022-2028.

Benchtop Tools Market Report by Arizton
The global market for benchtop tools is broad and ever-changing, with several manufacturers providing a range of items to suit various needs and price points. Benchtop tool industry leaders include DeWalt, Bosch, Delta, Jet, Ryobi, and Makita, to name a few. These businesses provide various products at various pricing points to accommodate varied requirements and budgets. The market for benchtop tools is anticipated to expand throughout the projected period. The rise in benchtop tool applications in the residential and commercial sectors and the speed with which industrialization is occurring have fueled the expansion of the worldwide benchtop tool market.

Moreover, infrastructure is a major sector that boosts the overall development of any nation's economy. There has been a significant rise in infrastructure development initiatives in several countries worldwide to cater to the rapid pace of urbanization and the considerable increase in demand for housing units in recent years. For instance, Saudi Arabia's latest budget shows that the government focuses on infrastructural reforms per the 2030 vision. The initiative aims to provide a dignified life for Saudi families by enabling them to own houses that match their requirements and financial capabilities. Thus, the surge in such infrastructure development initiatives will offer tremendous growth potential for vendors of benchtop tools.

Report Attributes

Details

Market Size (2028) 

USD 3.01 Billion 

Market Size (2022) 

USD 2.20 Billion 

CAGR (2022-2028) 

5.42 %

Base Year 

2022

Forecast Year 

2023-2028 

Market Segmentation 

Product, End User, Distribution Channel, and Geography 

Geographic Analysis 

North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa 

Countries Covered 

The US, Canada, Germany, the UK, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Brazil, Mexico, the Rest of Latin America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Turkey 

Market Dynamics 

·  Surge in E-commerce 

·  Increasing Demand from the Woodworking Industry 

·  Increase in Infrastructural Development Projects 

Several benchtop tools are primarily used in the automobile, aerospace, construction, electronics, and shipbuilding industries. Moreover, these tools have various household applications, such as making furniture for décor and other DIY projects. The surge in Li-ion batteries and the rise in infrastructural developments have fueled the demand for cordless benchtop tools. The market can be broadly classified under segments, such as types of benchtop tools and end users. In terms of type, the major revenue contributors include sawing tools used in cutting and sawing. The industrial sector is the largest end-user of benchtop tools, followed by the residential end-user segment.

The benchtop tools market has a strong demand globally from industrial and residential segments. The major regions driving the market's growth are North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The US is the largest market for benchtop tools in North America. The demand for these tools is driven by the growth in the construction and woodworking industries and the DIY (do-it-yourself) trend among consumers. The market is also supported by the increasing adoption of advanced technologies, such as CNC (computer numerical control) machines, which provide precise and accurate results.

In Europe, Germany, the UK, and France are the major markets for benchtop tools. The growth in the automotive and construction industries drives the demand for these tools. The market is also supported by the increasing use of advanced materials, such as composites and alloys, requiring specialized cutting and shaping tools.

Rising Popularity of Benchtop CNC Machines Driving the Market Growth
Benchtop CNC machines have become increasingly popular, leading to demand for benchtop tools. CNC (Computer Numerical Control) machines are automated cutting machines that use a computer program to control their movement and cutting tools. CNC automatically operate parts such as lathes, grinders, routers, shapers, and other with the help of a computer rather than a human operator. They are often used in manufacturing, but benchtop CNC machines are smaller, more affordable, and designed for hobbyists and small businesses.

The availability of benchtop CNC machines has boosted the demand for benchtop tools for several reasons. First, benchtop CNC machines require tools, such as end mills, drill bits, and collets, specifically designed to work with the machine. These tools are often sold as part of a kit or bundle with the CNC machine, and users need to purchase additional tools as needed. This has led to an increased demand for benchtop tooling and accessories, which can be purchased from various online and offline retailers.

Post-Purchase Benefit          

  • 1hr of free analyst discussion
  • 10% of customization

North America became  largest regional market, with a revenue of about $648.34 million in the global benchtop tools market in 2022. Large-scale enterprises like those in the automotive, building, electronics, and aerospace sectors have pushed benchtop tool sales in the region. Additionally, during the forecast period, DIY culture and home improvement activities are anticipated to expand dramatically. Benchtop tool demand is anticipated to increase significantly over the projected period because of the expansion of green construction standards, the rising cost of manual labor, high discretionary incomes, and the expansion of immigration rates.

With initiatives such as the Investing in Canada Plan, the Canadian government plans to improve the country's public transit and residential housing projects. Around 20 federal departments and agencies in the country collaborate with provinces, territories, municipalities, and indigenous groups to administer infrastructure development programs. With the reapproval of the Trans Mountain pipeline, the laying of the pipeline can be boosted in provinces such as Alberta. This will increase the scope for material removal and other benchtop tools in the country. Furthermore, DIY culture is highly predominant in North America. With rising applications of technology and increasing purchasing power, the benchtop tools market in North America is expected to grow significantly.

Key Questioned Answered in the Report:

  • How big is the benchtop tools market?
  • What is the growth rate of the global benchtop tools market?
  • What are the growing trends in the benchtop tools market?
  • Which region holds the most significant global benchtop tools market share?
  • Who are the key players in the global benchtop tools market?

Key Company Profiles

  • Robert Bosch
  • Stanley Black & Decker
  • Makita Corporation
  • Techtronic Industries
  • Koki Holdings
  • Hilti
  • CHERVON
  • CHANG TYPE Industrial
  • Festool
  • Ferm International
  • JPW Industries
  • KYOCERA Corporation
  • Laguna Tools
  • POWERTEC
  • Positec Tool Corporation
  • PROXXON
  • Richpower Industries
  • Record Power
  • RIKON Power Tools
  • Triton Tools
  • WEN Products

Market Segmentation

Product

  • Sawing Tools
  • Bench Drill Press
  • Grinder & Sander
  • Jointer, Planer & Router
  • Others

End User

  • Industrial
  • Residential

Distribution Channel

  • Offline
  • Online

Geography

  • North America
    • The US
    • Canada
  • Europe
    • Germany
    • The UK
    • France
    • Italy
    • Spain
  • APAC
    • China
    • India
    • Japan
    • South Korea
    • Australia
  • Latin America
    • Brazil
    • Mexico
    • Rest of Latin America
  • Middle East & Africa
    • South Africa
    • Saudi Arabia
    • The UAE
    • Turkey

