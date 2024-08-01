BellaDati, IoT Framework and advanced analytics software producer has been acquired by Hagiwara Electric Group, Tokyo Stock Exchange listed Company

SINGAPORE, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "Acquisition of all BellaDati shares by Hagiwara Electric Group (Tokyo Stock Exchange listed company) is an amazing step ahead for BellaDati on its mission to provide the best IoT Framework and advanced analytics for customers in Japan and other markets worldwide", says Martin Trgina, CEO and founder of BellaDati.

Martin Trgina (BellaDati Founder) a HTS President at the signing ceremony.

'We believe that BellaDati joining our group and establishing a fusion business that leverages the strengths of our existing businesses will enable us to enter new markets and increase our competitiveness in existing markets, thereby enhancing the corporate value of our group', says HAGIWARA TECHNO SOLUTIONS CO., LTD.

Martin Trgina will resign as a CEO immediately after the acquisition and will stay for a short transition period in Singapore based BellaDati PTE. LTD. After that he plans to fully focus on his new hi-tech Singapore based enterprise software venture.

As a new CEO of BellaDati will be appointed Mr. Kazuto Saito.

About BellaDati:

BellaDati HQ was established in Singapore in 2013 by Martin Trgina. It has local offices in Singapore, Japan and Czechia . BellaDati is an IoT Framework and advanced analytics cloud and on-premise platform. Large and medium Japanese enterprises are using it to build their own market vertical solutions and services worldwide.

About Hagiwara:

HAGIWARA ELECTRIC HOLDINGS CO., LTD (the "Company") was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Nagoya, Japan. In the Group's medium-term management plan "Make New Value 2026" which newly started from the fiscal year ending March 31st, 2025, the Company aims to carry out structural transformation and establish a business base in readiness for a new stage of growth. HAGIWARA TECHNO SOLUTIONS CO., LTD ("HAGIWARA TECHNO SOLUTIONS"), the Company's core subsidiary of ts Technology Solutions Business, sets its management vision based on the medium term management plan as "an engeneering company that supports the creation of future worksite through utilizing data." Its business policy is to strengthen a platform business as a new business pillar that is expected to be profitable by valorizing data.

This time, HAGIWARA TECHNO SOLUTIONS have positioned Belladati as the core data infrastructure platform, and take on challenge of further expanding into new markets and high value-added businesses.

Contact:

BellaDati PTE, Ltd

milena.trginova@gmail.com

+65 9467 1839

Domicile: Singapore

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2474104/BellaDati.jpg