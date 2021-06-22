BELKIN Laser Appoints Andrew Webb as Chief Commercial Officer

YAVNE, Israel, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BELKIN Laser , the Israel-based medical device company committed to bringing an accessible, automated, fast, and non-invasive glaucoma laser treatment to market is pleased to announce the appointment of Andrew Webb as Chief Commercial Officer.

Under Andrew's guidance, the company's commercial and go-to-market strategy will be rolled out in anticipation of a controlled launch in Europe in 2022.

Andrew has a deep knowledge of the ophthalmic industry. He started his career at Johnson & Johnson and has over 30 years of experience in sales, marketing, M&A and general management, notably as VP Commercial, Surgical EMEA for Bausch & Lomb where he was a member of the global surgical management team. He holds an MBA from Henley Business School in England.

CEO, Daria Lemann Blumenthal said, "Andrew has significant experience as a leader in the eye care industry. His expertise and insight will help lead BELKIN Laser to the next pivotal stage of growth positioning us to effectively execute on our strategy of becoming the first-line treatment of choice for glaucoma patients."

"BELKIN Laser's technology is a game-changer in the glaucoma treatment space. In all my years in ophthalmology, it's rare to see a technology that has the true potential to become the new standard of care that can positively impact the lives of glaucoma patients so substantially. I'm privileged and excited to be involved at this momentous stage of the company." stated Mr. Webb.

About BELKIN Laser:

BELKIN Laser is an Israeli clinical-stage medical device company, established in 2013 and is developing an intuitive, automated, fast glaucoma laser treatment, aimed at promoting accessibility to first-line dropless glaucoma care by allowing any ophthalmologist and other eye care providers to treat many more patients in any location. Visit the BELKIN Laser website to learn more.

